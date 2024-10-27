Xisco Munoz endured a very good start to life in management in England, with the Spanish manager proving to be a success at Watford.

He took charge of the Hornets in December 2020, succeeding Vladimir Ivic, who had endured a fairly mixed spell at Vicarage Road.

Ivic was able to keep the club in the promotion mix though, giving Xisco a platform to build on when he made the move to Hertfordshire.

Having the likes of Troy Deeney, Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr at his disposal, he had the opportunity to work with some exceptionally talented players, and his assignment was to guide the club back to the Premier League.

The Hornets endured a three-game winless run during the latter stages of January 2021 and the start of the February of that year, but that was a minor blip during what was an outstanding second half of the season for the club.

Losing just one home game between the time of Xisco's appointment at the end of the 2020/21 season and winning the rest of their Championship clashes at Vicarage Road, their home form allowed them to secure a second-place finish and a return to the top tier of English football.

It's no surprise that he didn't last long during the following campaign, but he went unbeaten in three of his seven English top-flight games, winning two of those matches against Aston Villa and Norwich City.

In hindsight, the Hertfordshire outfit probably should have stuck with him, with Claudio Ranieri and Roy Hodgson faring no better, but the decision was taken in October 2021 to relieve Xisco of his duties.

After that, he had spells at Huesca and Anorthosis, before returning to England to take charge of Sheffield Wednesday during the summer of 2023.

Xisco Munoz struggles at Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls parted ways with Darren Moore not too long after their play-off final win - and that was extremely controversial.

This arguably made it harder for Xisco to succeed at Hillsborough - and another factor that made it difficult was the amount of movement both in and out of the club during the summer window.

The 44-year-old won just two points from a possible 30 in his opening 10 league games in charge, which left the South Yorkshire side in real danger of being relegated back to League One.

Thankfully, Danny Rohl was able to come in and perform miracles at Hillsborough, and Xisco could have no real complaints about his dismissal.

How Xisco Munoz is currently getting on

After such a torrid time at Hillsborough, and having taken charge of quite a few clubs during what's likely to only be the early stages of his managerial career, it wouldn't have been a surprise if he had wanted to take a break from the game.

And even with a Championship promotion on his CV, it would have been hard to see his stock being too high after he left Wednesday. But less than two months after he was dismissed by the Owls, he took charge of top-tier Slovak side FC DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda.

Replacing Adrian Gula in November last year, he was then able to guide the team to a second-place finish at the end of the 2023/24 campaign via the Championship group, which was an improvement on where they were when he first took charge.

This season, they will be hoping to compete for the league title, but have fallen well behind the top two.

Still, they are in third place at this stage and that isn't a terrible position, considering they have endured some mixed results this term.

Slovak First Football League (2024/25) (As of October 22nd, 2024) P GD Pts 1 MSK Zilina 10 18 26 2 Slovan Bratislava 10 17 25 3 Dunajská Streda 10 5 15

They were also knocked out of the Conference League at the qualifying stage by Azerbaijani outfit Zira FK - and with this - Xisco's team will be focusing on the league and Slovak Cup.

It will be interesting to see how he gets on in the coming months.