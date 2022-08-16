How Eustace and Deeney could come back to haunt Watford for Birmingham City

Birmingham City play host to Watford on Tuesday evening seeking to avenge a narrow defeat against Cardiff and dent the Hornets’ unbeaten record – but two men in particular might be even more motivated than usual.

Troy Deeney and John Eustace are the second and sixteenth-highest ever appearance makers respectively for Watford, and only Luther Blissett has scored more than Deeney for the Hornets.

However – somewhat unusually for them – both Deeney and Eustace find themselves on the opposing side on Tuesday night at St. Andrew’s.

Watford manager Rob Edwards spoke highly of both his opposing coach in the dugout and of Deeney in the build-up to the match, but remains confident of securing an away victory for his promotion-chasing side, saying: “John had an amazing playing career and I went up against him a few times and total respect for what he did as a football player […] Troy’s obviously a club legend and I’m sure he’ll get the recognition he deserves from the supporters for what he did for this club. It might be strange for him going up against us, but he’s a competitor so I’m sure you’ll see the best side of him come out in the game. When that whistle goes any friendships will be put to the side because both teams will want to win.”

Edwards has said he hopes to be able to speak to both men after the match, as the new manager seeks to integrate himself further into his new club following the Hornets securing his services from Forest Green Rovers in the summer.

At 34, Deeney is entering a more mature stage of his playing career and is just five years younger than Rob Edwards. That, however, does not mean he should be underestimated by any means.

Veteran defender and Watford stalwart Craig Cathcart will be well aware of Deeney’s physical strength, aerial ability and deceptively quick feet, and will certainly want to avoid scares similar to those suffered by Cardiff last week who would’ve conceded from a Birmingham City breakaway started by Deeney’s incisive pass if it wasn’t for a world-class tackle by Jamilu Collins.

Undoubtedly Birmingham will seek to soak up pressure in their three-at-the-back system against Watford before attempting to break out on the counter with the pace of players like Scott Hogan and Przemysław Płacheta.

If they can tighten up the gabs between full back and wing back which saw them exposed on multiple occasions against Cardiff, then they could well spring a surprise. We shouldn’t forget that this is a Watford team which has been thrown into uncertainty by the departure of Emmanuel Dennis to Nottingham Forest, a bid from Newcastle for Joao Pedro and continuing rumblings of interest in Ismaila Sarr from Crystal Palace and Leeds United.

If Birmingham City do spring a surprise, those post-match conversations between Edwards, Deeney and Eustace might be particularly interesting.