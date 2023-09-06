In League Two this season, three of the clubs with big reputations and expectations are Wrexham, Notts County and Stockport County.

All three clubs are looking to bridge the gap between the high end of the National League and the quality shown throughout League Two, something Stockport were able to highlight despite their loss on penalties to Carlisle United at Wembley in the play-off final.

Wrexham have gained worldwide notoriety in the past two and a half years, since the arrival of Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and as a result many people from across the UK and further afield have looked to tick the Racecourse Ground off their list of stadiums upon the Red Dragons' return to the EFL after a 15-year hiatus.

As for Notts County, they possess a bigger stadium than Premier League outfits Bournemouth and Luton Town, and much like Wrexham have expectation on their shoulders this year, with last season's 42-goal man Macauley Langstaff alongside the veteran David McGoldrick.

So if you were looking to attend one of the three clubs home fixtures this season, how do the prices compare?

What is the cheapest matchday ticket at Wrexham AFC?

Depending on where your preference is, there isn't a great deal of difference in terms of prices for any age range when it comes to Wrexham matchday tickets.

The cheapest tickets for all age categories come in the STōK Cold Brew Coffee Stand, known to house a loud section of 3,000 Wrexham fans behind the goal. Adults can sit here for £22, whereas it is £17 for 65 and Over/U21's, £11 for U18's and £8 for U11's.

In the remaining Wrexham Lager and Macron stands, it is an extra £2 fee for the 65 & Over/U21 age categories, an extra £1 for U18's, but remains the same for U11's. However on matchdays, all prices increase by £1 regardless of the stand chosen.

So far this season, there has been an average gate of 10,194 at the Racecourse according to Transfermarkt, and fans have definitely got their money's worth, witnessing a total of 24 goals in the three league games so far, albeit only one of those resulting in a win for the home side.

How does this compare to the prices at Notts County and Stockport County?

Comparing this to Notts County's prices for their home fixture against Forest Green Rovers on September 23rd, the Adult and 65 & Over /U21 categories remain similar, with County charging £22 for the former and £16 for the latter.

However, there is more of a category range when looking at Meadow Lane for tickets, as it is £8 for U18's, £6 for U16's and just £1 for U12's. Similarly to Wrexham though, prices for all categories barring U12's will see a £2 hike on a matchday.

As for Stockport's next home fixture, coincidentally against Wrexham, the only tickets remaining are in the Railway End, and range between £2 and £24.

An adult would pay £24, followed by £17 for the 65 and Over, Disabled and Student categories, £12 for those between the ages of 14 and 17, £8 for ages 6 to 13 and just £2 for those 5 and under.

Stockport have averaged 8,690 spectators out of Edgeley Park's 10,841 capacity in their four home outings so far this season, compared to Notts County's higher average of 10,990 in three fixtures at Meadow Lane so far, which holds 20,229 people.

Regardless, all three clubs show relatively high numbers when you consider it is the fourth tier, the pricing and the respective stadium capacities. Expect to be entertained at all three grounds this season if you do choose to visit.