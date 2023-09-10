Highlights West Brom's wage bill has significantly decreased over the past decade, with their current annual expenditure on player wages estimated to be around £20 million compared to £35 million 10 years ago.

Daryl Dike is the club's second-highest earner, with an estimated weekly salary of £32,000, while Adam Reach is the top earner at £40,000 per week, although both players are currently injured.

In the 13/14 season, West Brom had five players earning more than their highest earner today, with Diego Lugano being paid an estimated £66,000 per week. The club's current top earners pale in comparison to the wages of the past.

West Brom are a very different team than they were a decade ago, which is reflected by their wage bill.

This time 10 years ago, West Brom had just started a new Premier League season, coming off the back of a 2012/13 campaign in which they finished in eighth. Romelu Lukaku was there top scorer with 17 goals, that year.

They would end up narrowly avoiding relegation, the next season, with none of their players surpassing five goals in the league.

Now, though, they're in the midst of their third consecutive season in the English second division.

The club is a very different one than the Belgian striker was at all that time ago. One of the things that has changed a lot is the money that they are paying their players.

Here's how West Brom's wage bill compare to what it was 10 years ago.

Note: These figures are taken from Capology.com and are estimates

How much do West Brom spend on player wages?

For the current season, it is estimated that the Baggies will spend just under £20 million on paying its players. That works out to close to £385,000 per week.

How much did West Brom spend on player wages 10 years ago?

Despite money in football, becoming massively inflated over the last few years, especially in England, it hasn't quite had the same effect on Championship wages.

Albion's annual wage bill was around 75% larger, back in the 13/14 season, than it is today. The estimated yearly amount spent on player wages is just under £35 million, working out at an estimated amount of just under £665,000 a week.

The Championship won't ever be able to spend as lucratively as the Premier League does, or did. But it is massive to have had your wage bill from a decade ago be three-quarters more than your current one.

Who are West Brom's top paid players?

There are nine players at the club who are, reportedly, being paid £20-25,000 a week. But there are two players that sit comfortably above those numbers, according to Capology.

American forward Daryl Dike is estimated to be the club's second-top earner. He's making an estimated £32,000 per week. He scored seven goals in 23 appearances last year. He's currently out injured after suffering a ruptured Achilles back in April.

West Brom's top earner, though, is supposedly Adam Reach. Like his American teammate, he is also not playing due to a long-term injury suffered in the second half of last season.

He joined the club in August 2021, when the club first returned to the Championship. He's on an estimated £40,000 per week according to Capology.

It's not great for Albion to have over £70,000 per week worth of players be sat on the massage table for the last five months.

Who were West Brom's top paid players 10 years ago?

That £72,000 a week that they're reportedly spending on Reach and Dike isn't much compared to what they were paying 10 years ago.

In the 13/14 season, West Brom were paying Diego Lugano an estimated £66,000 per week. The former PSG player was only with the club for that season.

The Baggies had five players in total who were being paid more than their top earner of today. Scott Sinclair, Nicolas Anelka, Jonas Olsson and Morgan Amalfitano were all estimated to be on north of £40,000 per week.