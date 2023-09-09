The last decade at Watford football club has been somewhat of a rollercoaster.

Although the club find themselves in the Championship at present, just as they did ten years ago in 2013/14, there has been plenty of success in between.

In 2014/15, for example, in the club's third season under Pozzo ownership, Watford achieved automatic promotion to the Premier League, and went on to remain in the top flight for five consecutive seasons.

That spell also included an FA Cup final appearance in 2019, although the club lost heavily to Manchester City.

Watford also won an immediate return to the Premier League after their relegation in 2019/20 before suffering yet another relegation from the top flight in 2021/22.

With the club now set for a second consecutive season in the Championship, though, we thought we'd take a look at how their wage bill looks now compared to that of a decade ago.

Of course, clubs do not make this data official, so to do this, we will be using Capology.

It must be stressed, therefore, that some of the figures used in this article are estimates and should not be seen as official.

With that said, let's get into it!

What was Watford's wage bill in 2013/14?

According to Capology's data on Watford in 2013/14, Watford's wage bill that season was £11,335,200.

This meant that the average wage for a Watford player during the 2013/14 season was £269,886 per year or £5,190 per week.

Back then, the club's highest earner was Samba Diakite, interestingly, with the player netting a gross weekly figure of £25,000.

The club's second and third highest earners that season were Josh McEachran and Troy Deeney, who were estimated to be earning £20,000 and £17,000 per week gross respectively.

What is Watford's current wage bill?

With the money that has been pumped into football over the last decade, and the club having been in the Premier League as recently as 2021/22, you might expect that the club's current wage bill would be higher than it was a decade ago.

However, this is not the case.

Indeed, whereas Watford's annual wage bill was £11,335,200 in 2013/14, according to Capology's data on Watford in 2023/24, the club's current wage bill stands at £8,780,000.

This is likely due to the fact that the club have sold or moved on a number of high earners this past summer.

Despite that, the club's highest earner now - Imran Louza - does earn more than the club's highest earner did a decade ago.

In 2013/14, as mentioned above, the club's top earner Samba Diakite earned £25,000 per week, whereas Imran Louza is estimated to earn £32,500 gross per week.

The club's second and third highest earners at present, according to Capology, are Wesley Hoedt and Ken Sema joint with Ismael Kone.

Their estimates have these players earning gross weekly figures of £20,000 for Hoedt, and £15,000 per week for Sema and Kone.