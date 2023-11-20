Highlights Luton Town is enjoying their first season in the Premier League, defying expectations and securing points against top teams. The club hopes for sustainability and long-term success.

Watford, despite falling short of promotion expectations, are determined to compete for a top-six spot and make a comeback to the Premier League, potentially through the play-offs.

Watford's current wage bill is lower than expected, reflecting a new approach to recruitment after a clear-out of individuals at the club. Luton Town has been more conservative in their investment, avoiding overspending in the top division.

For many years, throughout the 2000s and 2010s, Watford were the envy of Luton Town. As the Hornets were reaching an FA Cup final and fighting between Premier League relegation and Championship promotion regularly, Luton Town were scrapping for the survival of their club in the Football League.

However, fortunes have changed, and one of the key changes has been the fact that the clubs have had to look at their finances, with one side being able to spend more than what they once could while the other has had to tighten their purse strings.

Football League World has, here, compared the wage budgets of the two rivals using Capology, giving us an estimate of how each team spends.

How are Watford and Luton Town getting on in 2023/24?

Luton are playing their first season in the Premier League and have battled against the expectation of being the whipping boys of the division as they have managed to secure a point at home to Liverpool while also earning a victory over the other Merseyside team, Everton.

Luton fans will look to enjoy the ride at the top while it lasts, but hope that the sustainable management of the club may keep them in the division, or at the very least make them a regular competitor in the Premier League should they suffer relegation.

While Watford have not managed to meet their lofty expectations of previously fighting for promotion, there's a way to go for them to be genuine top-six contenders.

Watford will be seething seeing Luton at the top table and will use this to fuel their charge back towards the top flight of English football, with the most likely route to a return after a two-year hiatus out of the league via the play-offs.

Weekly wages: Watford FC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Watford wage bill - (£14,952,000, annually)

As per Capology, Watford are currently spending £287,538 a week on their playing staff, with three players earning over £30,000 a week. Their highest-earning player is the Northern Irish international Jamal Lewis, with the full-back earning £38,000 a week, albeit on loan from Newcastle United, who could be paying a percentage of that salary. While veteran Tom Ince is also earning £30,000 a week at the Hertfordshire club.

The relatively low amount would be a surprise to football fans who are used to the chaotic nature of the club in recent years with manager appointments and signings. However, over the summer of 2023, there was a clear-out of individuals at the club with a new approach to their recruitment.

Watford highest earners, as per Capology Player Gross P/W (GBP) Jamal Lewis £38,000 Imran Louza £32,500 Tom Ince £30,000 Jake Livermore £20,000 Wesley Hoedt £20,000

Luton Town wage bill – (£24,570,000, annually)

As per Capology, the Hatters have been conservative in their investment following their recent promotion to the Premier League, not wanting to fall into the trap of overspending in the top division as they fight for survival before becoming dependent on money from there.

The club does spend just under £10 million more than their rivals, with double the number of players at £30,000 a week. The highest earner at the club is currently Albert Sambi Loko on £50,000 a week, while big names like Ross Barkley and Tahith Chong are on £30,000 a week.