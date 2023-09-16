Highlights Watford are facing potential embarrassment as Luton Town, a team from a higher division, is ranked higher in squad valuation after years of struggles.

Despite selling some key players, Watford's squad is valued at £58 million, putting them fifth in the league behind Norwich and the relegated Premier League teams.

Luton Town's squad is valued at £73.3 million, making them more valuable than Watford, but still ranking them at the bottom of the Premier League, £43.3 million behind Sheffield United.

It will be a season of potential embarrassment for Watford with Luton Town in a higher division than them for the first time in 31 years.

The Hatters won promotion to the top-flight last season with a play-off final penalty shoot-out win over Coventry City at Wembley, sending their fans into ecstasy after falling as far as the fifth-tier in recent years.

And, with Rob Edwards at the helm - who, of course, was Watford's manager for a short spell last season before he got the boot - it made watching their rivals' promotion all that bittersweet for the Hornets. But with some strong players still on their books and Luton boasting what is perceived as one of the weakest Premier League squads of all time, Football League World takes a look at who is ranked higher in terms of squad valuation.

What are Watford and Luton Town's squads valued at?

Watford selling Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro over the summer months brings their value right down on this list, but there are still players worth a decent amount.

Transfermarkt values the club’s playing squad at £58million, which is enough to put them fifth in the league behind Norwich and the three relegated Premier League teams of Leicester City, Southampton and Leeds United.

Luton Town, on the other hand, do have a more valuable squad than Watford. The Hatters are labelled at £73.3million, with the majority of their summer signings being valued at the top of their list.

However, it’s still more than enough to rank them way down the list at rock bottom in the Premier League - a huge £43.3million behind Sheffield United, who are second bottom.

Who are Watford's most valuable players?

Ismael Kone is Watford’s leading asset, according to Transfermarkt. They value the young midfielder at £8.6million, with the Canada international joining from CF Montreal in January - though he’s yet to score for the club.

Kone is joined by Imran Louza, Matheus Martins, Jamal Lewis and Edo Kayembe in the rest of the top five - Louza is valued at £7.75m, whilst Kayembe props up that list at £4.3m, following Belgian side KAS Eupen in January 2022.

It's a huge step down from when the Hornets had the likes of Joao Pedro, Sarr, Richarlison and Gerard Deulofeu in their ranks, but there are some hidden gems in their side who, upon promotion to the Premier League, would likely see their values skyrocket as a result of being a top-flight side.

Who are Luton Town's most valuable players?

Incredibly, Luton’s top four valued players all joined them in the summer. Admittedly and almost unsurprisingly, midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is their highest valued player at £12.9million, though as he is on loan from Arsenal, that does somewhat skew his value as he’s contracted to a club that generates higher valuations due to their nature as a club.

Second comes club record signing Ryan Giles, who joined the club from Wolves in the summer. He’s valued at £7.75m, and having excelled in the Championship for the past few seasons, is an astute buy from Rob Edwards and his recruitment side.

Another loanee in third sees Issa Kabore take bronze, with his £6m valuation as a result of joining from Manchester City ranking him above potential marquee signing Ross Barkley, who sits in fourth at a valuation of £5.15m.

You’d have to look on par with the former Chelsea man to find Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo and new man Jacob Brown all valued at the same amount - though it is incredible to think that the initial four didn’t play at Kenilworth Road until the end of last season.