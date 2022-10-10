How does Watford’s average attendance this season compare to Premier League clubs?

It has been a disappointing start to the Championship campaign for Watford, with the Hornets currently sitting 12th after 13 matches.

The Hertfordshire club have accumulated 17 points in that time, and as things stand, they are six points outside of the play-off positions.

Starting the season off under Rob Edwards’ stewardship, the Watford hierarchy opted to part company with the former Forest Green manager 10 games into the new campaign, with Slaven Bilic succeeding.

The Bilic era got off to the best possible start with a 4-0 win away at Stoke City, however, they have now lost their last two matches.

Having some tough fixtures coming up over the next few weeks, it is set to be a testing time for Bilic at Vicarage Road as he settles in.

Whilst we wait and see how the Hornets get on over the next month or so under the watchful eye of the 54-year-old, here, we take a look at how their attendances compare to the Premier League thus far this season…

Situation thus far

According to Football Web Pages, Watford have averaged just over 19,000 per Championship fixture thus far this season, a total that sees them occupy ninth place in the second tier.

It is an average that sees them sit above the average by about 1,000, with Sunderland ensuring a higher average than the last few campaigns with 38,000.

Looking at individual figures, Wednesday evening’s clash against Swansea City proved to be the lowest attendance yet, with 17,231 attending Vicarage Road.

The highest figure seen thus far was 20,022 when Middlesbrough visited Hertfordshire back at the end of August.

Premier League comparison

Watford’s average attendance of 19,293 is around half of the average in England’s top-flight, with the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and West Ham United raising the average with attendees over the 60,000 mark.

Watford’s average in the Championship is higher than two clubs in the Premier League, Brentford and Bournemouth.

Vicarage Road has seen around double the average attendance at The Vitality Stadium this season and just over 2,000 more than the Brentford Community Stadium.