Wrexham AFC's rise to stardom in the social media age of English football has seen the club gain worldwide recognition despite only featuring in the fourth tier of the pyramid.

Since the arrival of Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, many people from across the UK and further afield have taken an interest in the progress made by the Red Dragons on and off the pitch, as the club looks to grow commercially as a result of this unprecedented media attention.

Whilst this status will no doubt please supporters after years in the Non-League doldrums, Phil Parkinson's side aren't the only big hitters in League Two, as they face competition from the likes of ex-Premier League Bradford City, Stockport County and fellow newly-promoted side Notts County, all of which have respected and loyal fanbases.

How have Wrexham performed on their return to the EFL?

So far this season, Wrexham have had a mixed bag of results, but have provided entertainment nonetheless, scoring 20 and conceding just as many after 9 League Two outings. Despite sitting in 7th at present, Parkinson still has plenty to ponder as his side were well beaten by Stockport at Edgeley Park on September 23rd.

A hat-trick from Isaac Olaofe alongside goals from Louie Barry and Paddy Madden blew away the Welsh outfit, who will look to respond against another Cheshire outfit in Crewe Alexandra next weekend.

One guarantee is that the club will don its famous red jersey at the Racecourse Ground, so here at Football League World, let's compare the prices of Wrexham's home strip with both Stockport and Notts County.

How much does a Wrexham home shirt cost?

Despite being in the fourth tier, the varying prices for a Wrexham home shirt are not too dissimilar to clubs in the Championship and Premier League.

It is no surprise that the cheapest price are for the age categories of between 3-6 months and 1-2 years, coming in at a price of £39.95.

Then the '5XS', '4XS', '3XS', 'XXS, Extra-Small and Small sizes would set you back £47.95, with the remaining Adult sizes costing a total of £54.95.

Perhaps it is no surprise that on the club's online store that as a potential result of their global recognition, all sizes are currently out of stock.

How do these prices compare to Notts County and Stockport County's home shirts?

Starting with the fellow newly-promoted Notts County, who have had a flying start back to life in the EFL, currently sitting top of the table - and their supporters will be pleased to know the cost of their black and white jersey in any size is cheaper than Wrexham.

All sizes are only available to pre-order at present, with an Adult size costing £45, surprisingly the same as a Toddler kit, with the Junior sizes at a varying cost between £35 and £38.

As for Stockport, no home shirt was available on the online store at the time of writing, but the away strip is available to purchase for a total of £45.

However, a 'Junior Mini Kit' was available for purchase which includes the official shirt, shorts and socks, costing between £34.99 and £38.99 depending on size.