There haven't been too many ways to compare West Bromwich Albion and their noisy neighbours Wolves in recent years.

The two Black Country adversaries have only accommodated the same division once in the last decade, with the trajectories of the two sides switching considerably since 2018.

The last derby was back in the 2020/21 campaign, and while the Baggies did succumb to relegation, that was not before they denied Wolves of their first three points since 2011; Matheus Pereira's brace powered a thrilling 3-2 victory at the Molineux and the spoils were later shared by drawing 1-1 at the back-end of the campaign.

Instead, then, we've found another way of putting these two sides up against each other by comparing their kit prices - and the findings are interesting to say the least!

With that said, let's get straight into it...

How much does West Bromwich Albion's home kit cost?

There are numerous versions of the Baggies 2023/24 home shirt available on the club's official website, however, there's not too much differentiation in prices, which may displease some supporters, particularly families looking to make more than one purchase.

Home colours for both men and ladies will set you back £54.99 alone, while additional personalisation with both a name on the back and the Championship sleeve badge will take your purchase all the way up to £74.99 as this option costs £20.00.

Interestingly, customisation costs remain the same for children despite the printing being smaller, although there is a modest price drop of £10 if you're interested in buying a junior shirt.

Meanwhile, infant-sized shirts can only be purchased as part of the infant kit, which costs £49.99 with shorts and socks included.

How do West Bromwich Albion's home kit prices compare to Wolves?

On the other hand, there are some intriguing observations to be made from delving into the variation of home shirts available from Wolves' website.

There's natural contrast in prices for certain products, but Wolves also offer completely new versions of club merchandise.

Unlike the Baggies, the Old Gold sell long-sleeved home shirts - although, at £70.00 for adults, these do cost a pretty penny.

They're slightly less for children at £55.00, while they're not available in any ladies' sizes whatsoever.

A fairly unique product, that's not the only distinctive item for sale on the Wolves' website as they also sell what they refer to as "pro home shirts" - effectively, it's just the standard home shirt with minor stylistic tweaks and a difference in fabric that ensures more comfort while being worn.

The big difference, mind, is that it's worth a colossal £115.00, and when adult shirts will cost much less at £60.00, you've really got to question how effective that addition will be.

Wolves' standard adult home shirts for both men and ladies are only slightly more expensive than West Brom's, but impressively, customisation is free of charge.

It makes you wonder if West Brom could do with taking a leaf out of their rivals' book on that front.

The two clubs both price children's shirts at the same figure, while Wolves also offer infant and baby home kits at £44.00 and £40.00 respectively.