The rivalry between Watford and Luton Town stretches way back, but unfortunately, we will not get to see the two sides face each other this campaign.

That is because Luton are in the Premier League while Watford are in the Championship.

Nevertheless, there are other ways we can compare the two rivals, and in this article, we have done so by looking at the price of their home kits.

With that said, let's get into the comparison!

How much does Watford's home kit cost?

Having taken a look at the Watford FC store, we can see that there are several different variations of the home kit available to the club's supporters this season.

There is an adult version, a women's version, a junior version, as well as a mini-kit version.

Interestingly, the adult and women's version are available both with and without the club's front of shirt sponsor, Mr Q, although there is no difference in price between them.

An adult home shirt at Watford this season costs £60 and the women's shirt costs the exact same.

Naturally, the junior shirt costs less, but still comes in at a significant £48.

As for the mini kit, that is available to Watford supporters for £45.

How much does printing on a Watford shirt cost?

Of course, those price are just for the shirt alone, with the club also offering printing and personalisation options.

On an adult shirt, for example, you can add a player or your own name for an extra £15, whilst a Championship sleeve badge will set you back a further £3.

This means that altogether, a printed adult home shirt, with name and sleeve patch, will cost £78. This is also the price for the equivalent on the women's shirt.

A sleeve badge and printing on the back also comes to a total of £18 for the junior shirts, meaning a junior shirt with those would cost a total of £66.

How do Luton Town's kit prices compare to Watford's?

Luton's home shirt options are far more limited than the Hornets. In fact, at the time of writing, there is no home kit for sale on the Luton Town store. Nor on the Umbro store, where they are sold out.

Fortunately, the Umbro store still list the prices, though.

Therefore, the price of a Luton Town home shirt is £59 - £1 cheaper than Watford's home adult shirt.

As for their junior shirts, however, they appear to be much cheaper than Watford's, coming in at £35 each - £13 cheaper than the Hornets' junior offering.

In terms of customisation options, it does not appear that they are available either on the Umbro or Luton Town store at present, so we cannot compare the two in these categories.