Stoke City and Port Vale may not have played each other recently, but the rivalry that exists between the two remains extremely fierce.

The Potteries' derby is one that has plenty of history, with Stoke winning the first fixture played between the club back in 1882. However, it’s Vale who claimed bragging rights the last time the sides met in a senior game, which was in 2002.

It remains to be seen when the sides will face off again, but it’s sure to be a feisty encounter whenever it comes around.

Even though they are separated by one division, there are still ways you can compare the two clubs, and here at FLW we have decided to look at just how much the clubs charge for their home shirt…

How much does a Stoke City home shirt cost?

The traditional red-and-white stripes make the Stoke shirt a recognisable one, and fans will be pleased with how the 23/24 shirt looks.

In terms of the cost, it will set adult supporters back £50 if they want to buy one, and you can purchase them via the club’s official site.

For kids, it costs £40, and it should be noted that all junior shirts come without the Bet365 sponsor logo, as per the current laws. Plus, adults can buy a shirt without the sponsor, although it doesn’t change the price.

How much does a Port Vale home shirt cost?

Perhaps unsurprisingly as they are a League One side, the Port Vale adult home shirt is slightly cheaper than the Stoke one, with the club charging £46.

Again, you can buy the shirt on the club’s official site, and, just like the Potters, the junior shirts are available for £10 cheaper, as they cost £36.

How much does it cost to put a name and number on the shirt?

Many fans will opt to get a name and number on the back of their shirt, whether it’s their own name or a player, and that will also cost.

Both clubs charge £15 for personalisation, no matter what player you pick or the number of letters or numbers used.

If you want to add the Sky Bet Championship or League One badge on the sleeve of your shirt, it will cost an additional £5. All of these extras are accessible on the club websites as well.

Are these fair prices?

This question is subjective of course, but you can say that both clubs aren’t outrageous with their pricing when you compare them to other clubs in their leagues.

You can be sure the departments at both clubs are looking at clubs in their leagues to see the going rate, and they will want to charge a price that reflects fairly. And, in the case of both Stoke and Vale, they do just that.

So, there won’t be major complaints, but it does show that buying a club shirt is another expensive cost for supporters, who spend a lot following their clubs up and down the country.