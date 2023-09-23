Portsmouth are getting closer to catching Southampton.

Following their fall into administration and relegation to League Two, it was unclear whether Pompey would ever get themselves back above their arch-rivals in the English football pyramid.

John Mousinho's side will be disappointed by the fact they have been unable to make bigger strides since their promotion to League One, with Pompey being stuck in the third tier since 2017.

In fairness, the quality of the division can't be underestimated but they will be wanting to mount a promotion push now with Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday all being promoted after dominating the league last term.

The Saints, meanwhile, have just come down from the Premier League following an 11-year spell at the top level and although they can be proud of that achievement, they are having difficulties under Russell Martin.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see them remain in the Championship for more than one season considering the squad still needs to get used to Martin's style.

But we're focusing less on the two sides' current positions and more on their home kits in this piece, as we weigh up which is the best one and look at how much they cost.

Which team has the best home kit out of Portsmouth and Southampton?

The Saints have the ability to be creative with their home kit and have been over the years, not just sticking to red and white horizontal stripes but trying out a range of designs.

And they have gone with something different again this term.

This is a kit that will split opinions - but the thin horizontal stripes are nice and the sponsor sits in quite well too, which is a positive.

Many people will also be big fans of the fact there's a part of the shirt that's completely red too.

As well as this, the badge is in the right place, the design around the neck is classy and the fact they are wearing black shorts with it complements the shirt.

Well done to Hummel. You can imagine it becoming a retro kit in the next decade or two.

Pompey's kit is also fantastic.

The patterns are very nice and the sponsor fits in nicely and isn't too complicated either, which has to be appreciated.

There's only so much you can do with a Pompey home shirt - but Nike can be proud of their work and like the Saints, the design around the neck is very good.

Many will also be a fan of the white bands around the arms - and it's actually difficult to choose which is the best shirt.

Pompey's is probably less controversial and that's why their shirt is probably the best - but it's a close contest.

How does the cost of Southampton's home shirt compare to Portsmouth's?

Considering the Saints are in the higher division, it could be argued that their shirt should be slightly more expensive but football shirts should be affordable, just as a general point.

A short-sleeve Southampton adult shirt is £55 and the long-sleeved version is £10 more. For juniors, the (short-sleeved) shirt is slightly cheaper at £45 and for infants, you can get a whole kit with shorts and socks for £40.

How does that compare to Portsmouth then?

Well, the price for a short-sleeved home shirt is also £55, with the club not offering a long-sleeved option.

And the junior shirt ranges from £39 to £47, so their prices are pretty similar to the Saints'.

Both shirts are expensive - but that may not deter their supporters from buying one!