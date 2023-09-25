Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion to the Championship last season was overshadowed by their fiercest rivals.

The Owls went up in dramatic fashion, overturning a 4-0 and 5-4 aggregate deficit to come through against Peterborough United in the play-off semi-finals.

Darren Moore’s side clinched promotion with an equally dramatic late winner in the dying minutes of extra time in the final against Barnsley, ending their two-year stay in the third tier.

However, Paul Heckingbottom’s side secured a top two spot in the Championship to make their return to the Premier League at the second attempt.

The Blades are back in the big time, while Wednesday compete near the bottom of the second tier table.

The two were last in the same division in the 2018-19 campaign, in which United earned promotion to the top flight while Wednesday were consigned to 12th.

While the bragging rights of the Steel city have firmly been with the red and white side in recent years, perhaps one area where Wednesday could claim a moral victory is in the price of the home kit.

Here we compare the prices of this year’s jersey between the two heated rivals of Sheffield…

How expensive is the Sheffield Wednesday home kit?

Wednesday’s first home kit back in the Championship can be bought on the club website, with the season now well underway.

The Owls are charging £65 for an adult-sized, short-sleeved version of the jersey, with the longer-sleeved edition costing a bit more at £72.

The ladies jersey is also £65, with no long-sleeve version available.

A junior version of the home kit costs £50, with shorts to match costing £23.

The baby and infant home kit is available at a price tag of £57.

To complete the full set, socks also cost £12, meaning a total of £100 to become a Sheffield Wednesday lookalike.

How expensive is the Sheffield United home kit?

Wednesday’s Premier League rivals have brought in a new kit for their first campaign back in the top flight, which can be found on their club website.

Despite playing in a division higher than Wednesday, United’s home kit is actually cheaper, at a price of £55.

The long-sleeve and short-sleeve versions also cost the same, unlike at Wednesday.

The shorts cost £30, with socks costing £15, meaning a full version of the kit totals at £100 as well, the same as their rivals in the Championship.

The junior version of the home kit costs £45, for both short and long-sleeves, with shorts and socks costing £25 and £15 respectively.

Meanwhile, a baby version of the full kit costs £40, including shorts and a jersey, with socks being an extra £5 on top.

How do the Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday kits compare?

Wednesday have a nice collar this year, with a tinge of gold at the bottom, on the sleeves and on the collar.

It combines well, looks good and doesn’t stray too far off the traditional path of what a home kit at Hillsborough tends to look like.

The Sheffield United kit stands out a bit more, with much wider vertical stripes than usual.

It looks very similar to a Southampton kit, more so than a Sheffield United one, but it does look quite nice regardless.