Portsmouth and Southampton share one of the fiercest rivalries in English football, with cult-heroes being born in blue and red shirts thanks to iconic goals and moments in the South Coast Derby.

Many of the clashes between the two clubs have come in the football league, with their last meeting being a League Cup tie in 2019, in which Southampton ran out 4-0 winners at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth's record vs Southampton - per 11v11 Wins Draws Defeats 21 15 35

However, they haven't contested a league fixture since 2012, in a 2011/12 Championship season that saw Pompey suffer relegation to League One, whilst the Saints won automatic promotion to the Premier League.

That could soon change though, as should Portsmouth survive in the second tier this season and Southampton drop out of the top-flight, the two rivals will renew their rivalry in the Championship in 2025.

So, whilst the two clubs play in different leagues than one another this year, do the prices of their respective 2024/25 home shirts reflect that? FLW investigates...

Southampton FC's 2024/25 adult home shirt prices

Modern-day pricing of football shirts is a hot topic for debate among football supporters, with fans often having to fork out sizeable chunks of money in order to kit themselves out in their teams latest shirt.

So, how much are adult Southampton supporters being charged to don their club's home shirt this season? As of 17 December 2024, Southampton's official online club store has the 2024/25 adult home shirt listed at a price of £60.

It's the same price for both the men's and the women's shirt, whilst the club have an additional women's home shirt that allows female supporters to purchase the kit without the Rollbit sponsor on the front, and instead, has the Starling Bank sponsor on.

This version of Saints' home shirt is also £60.

Portsmouth FC's 2024/25 adult home shirt prices

So, how do those Southampton prices compare with Portsmouth's adult home shirts? Let's take a look.

Pompey offer three variations of their 2024/25 adult home shirt, with one men's option and two women's options to choose from. All brandish the same University of Portsmouth sponsor, however the women's shirt has a women's fit option, as well as the same shirt without the Total AV sponsor on the back of the neck.

All adult home shirts are listed at a price of £55 on Portsmouth's official online club store as of 17 December 2024. That means that Portsmouth offer slightly cheaper adult home shirts than Southampton this season.

Southampton FC's 2024/25 junior home shirt prices

Now let's take a look at the pricing of the junior home shirts, starting with Southampton.

As they have done with their adult shirts, the Saints offer two variations of their junior home shirt with differing sponsors on the front. One brandishes the Utilita sponsor, whilst the other has the Starling Bank sponsor on the front.

Both of their junior home shirts are listed at a price of £45 on the club's official online store as of 17 December 2024. The club also offer an infant home shirt too, which is listed at a price of £40.

Portsmouth FC's 2024/25 junior home shirt prices

As for Portsmouth's junior home shirt offerings, they too have a junior and an infant option, both with the University of Portsmouth sponsorship on the front.

The junior shirt is listed at £39, whilst the infant shirt is listed at £29.95 on the official club store as of 17 December 2024.

Therefore, Pompey can boast cheaper junior and infant home shirts as well as their adult shirts too.