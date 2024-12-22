Norwich City and Ipswich Town have long been rivals ever since they faced off in the inaugural East Anglian derby all the way back in 1902.

That game finished 1-0 to the Canaries, and it was the Norfolk-based side that first turned professional in 1905, with the Tractors Boys following suit 31 years later.

A hotly contested rivalry, it has been fought most seasons, with the longest gap being a period of six years between 1986-87 and 1991-92.

Throughout their history, the head-to-head record reflects how closely matched these teams are, with each side claiming 43 wins and 23 matches ending in draws.

Ipswich Town and Norwich City Professional h2h Ipswich Town Wins 43 Norwich City Wins 43 Draws 23 Source: 11v11

However, in recent years it is the Canaries who stand on top, having not lost a derby game since 2009, when Jon Stead's penalty helped Ipswich claim all three points.

Now in separate divisions, the next meeting between the two sides remains uncertain. So, at Football League World, we’ve decided to pit them against each other in a different way: by comparing their shirt prices.

Norwich City shirt price

As is the way with the modern era of football, Norwich City offer various different versions of their men's shirt.

They offer an adult shirt, adult long-sleeve shirt, ladies' shirt, junior shirt, and mini-kits for both kids and infants.

Looking at a standard short-sleeve adult shirt, the price currently is £60, while a long-sleeve version will set you back a further £7.

Meanwhile, a junior shirt is relatively cheaper with the kit currently priced at £45.

In addition, to the various options, you can add customisation which can lead to the price increasing exponentially. For a player name and number or personalisation, it will cost you a minimum of £8 with it potentially rising to £17 depending on what you want on the back of your shirt. A sleeve badge is also an option and either costs £5 or £3 with Championship and Gran Canaria the respective versions.

This means if you wanted an adult shirt with Borja Sainz on the back that included both sleeve badges, then it would set you back a total of £82.

Ipswich Town shirt price

For Ipswich Town, it is a very similar strategy despite being in the Premier League, with the Tractor Boys offering the same range of shirts aside from a long-sleeve version.

While they don't quite have the same extent, their prices are slightly cheaper in comparison to their rivals, with their adult shirt costing £59.

Their junior option is also more affordable, priced at £43, which is £2 less than Norwich's offering.

When it comes to customisation, Ipswich adopts a different approach from Norwich, charging a flat £15 for both player prints and personalisation.

This is then followed by just the singular option for sleeve badges, with the Premier League logo coming in at an additional £5.

This means that if I select a certain Sam Morsy to be on the back of my shirt with a Premier League badge, it will cost me £79.