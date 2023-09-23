How does the cost of Middlesbrough's home shirt compare to Sunderland?

Middlesbrough and Sunderland are embarking on their second successive season together back in the Championship.

Separated by just 35 miles, the North East rivals will contest the Tees-Wear derby in a few weeks' time - now undoubtedly the standout fixture in both of their domestic campaigns.

Premier League stalwarts not too long ago - both achieving seventh-place finishes in their best seasons - they came agonisingly close to sealing a return to the top flight last term, suffering play-off semi-final heartbreak at the hands of Coventry City and Luton Town.

Middlesbrough have struggled to build on that momentum in Michael Carrick's first full season in charge, but it is still early days in their quest to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2016-17.

That year also represents Sunderland's most recent venture in the top flight, and it is fair to say the Black Cats have been on a turbulent journey since then, but finally appear to be heading in the right direction once more.

Whatever happens this season, both clubs will receive the full backing of their respective fanbases in one of the most passionate areas when it comes to football.

Boasting two of the biggest stadiums in the Championship, you would expect well over 30,000 supporters to be roaring Middlesbrough on from inside the Riverside Stadium every week, and over 40,000 for Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

But how much would it cost a fan to consolidate their support for either of these two clubs by purchasing a home shirt? Well, read on to find out more.

How much does a Middlesbrough home shirt cost?

As per their official club website, Middlesbrough supporters must pay £52 to purchase a men's or ladies' home shirt.

Meanwhile, a children's shirt or mini kit can be bought for £44.

Where can I buy a Middlesbrough home shirt?

Supporters wishing to buy a Middlesbrough home shirt can do so via the club website.

Alternatively, they can visit the club shop at the Riverside Stadium, as well specific sports websites including eCRATER UK - though you may have to pay more.

How much does a Sunderland home shirt cost?

As per the official club website, Sunderland supporters will have to fork out £55 to purchase a men's or ladies' home shirt.

A junior shirt costs £45, while you can buy a mini or baby kit for £35.

Where can I buy a Sunderland home shirt?

Similarly, Sunderland fans wanting to buy their home shirt can do so via the club website or the club shop at the Stadium of Light.

Additionally, it is available via certain sporting websites including UKsoccershop and eCRATER UK - though this may be slightly more expensive.

How does the cost of Middlesbrough's home shirt compare to Sunderland?

There is not too much difference between the two home shirts, with a Sunderland one costing £3 more.

The prices for a junior kit are also split by just £1, though it would cost you £9 more to purchase a Sunderland mini kit than it would a Middlesbrough one.