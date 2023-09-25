Leeds United's most bitter rivals are Manchester United despite the two not playing each other as regularly following Leeds' first relegation from the Premier League in 2004.

Although the likes of the Sheffield clubs, Huddersfield Town, and Bradford City amongst others are considered Leeds' rivals - the club's two main rivalries aren't with other Yorkshire-based sides, but are with Man United and Chelsea.

As the largest cities in the North within the historic counties of Yorkshire and Lancashire, animosity between the regions date back to the Wars of the Roses, although more recent tensions between the football clubs dates back to the 1960s.

Leeds United v Manchester United history

The iconic managers of Don Revie and Matt Busby saw the clubs have competed for league titles and cups in the 1960s and1970s. The rivalry has been described as one of the fiercest in world football, even with Man United also sharing strong rivalry with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Alex Ferguson himself has even described Elland Road as 'hostile' and 'frightening', and stated that the ferocity of games between the two surpassed the ones with Liverpool, in his view.

On the pitch, the clubs have also competed well in the top-flight in the 1990s and early 2000s, with both clubs winning titles in that period. Players such as Johnny Giles, Gordon Strachan, and Eric Cantona have been highly successful after moving between the clubs as well.

Since 2004, the two clubs have only met eight times. During Leeds' most recent three-year stint in the Premier League, Manchester United went unbeaten. Last season, they won 2-0 at Elland Road whilst drawing 2-2 at Old Trafford.

The previous campaign saw the Red Devils do the double over the Whites, winning 4-2 and also 5-1 on the opening day of the season. They also beat Leeds 6-2 the season prior at Old Trafford, whilst Leeds collected a point in a 0-0 draw under Marcelo Bielsa.

A 3-0 League Cup win in 2011 had been the last time the two had met before 2020, but Leeds recorded a famous win in January 2010, when they completed a giant killing by beating their bitter rivals 1-0 at Old Trafford under Simon Grayson. Jermaine Beckford grabbed the goal on January 3rd in the FA Cup clash.

Leeds will be hoping to return to playing games with their old foe soon. They have Daniel Farke at the helm to try and gain promotion back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

The German is a two-time Championship winner with Norwich City and will be hoping the likes of Joel Piroe, Ethan Ampadu, and Willy Gnonto can fire his side into the Premier League to compete with the biggest names of English football once more.

