Leeds United are one of the UK's most notoriously disliked clubs, meaning that they have many rivals in the football pyramid, but for many, their most bitter rivals are Manchester United.

That's despite the two not playing each other as regularly following Leeds' first relegation from the Premier League in 2004. As the largest cities in the North within the historic counties of Yorkshire and Lancashire, animosity between the regions date back to the Wars of the Roses.

It's one of the most famous and historic rivalries in the country, despite the gulf in class between the sides for the last couple of decades.

Leeds United and Man United rivalry

The iconic managers of Don Revie and Matt Busby saw the clubs compete for league titles and cups in the 1960s and 1970s. The rivalry has been described as one of the fiercest in world football, even with Man United also sharing a strong rivalry with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Alex Ferguson himself has even described Elland Road as 'hostile' and 'frightening', and stated that the ferocity of games between the two surpassed the ones with Liverpool, in his view. On the pitch, the clubs have also competed well in the top-flight in the 1990s and early 2000s with Ferguson in charge.

Both clubs won titles in that period. Players such as Johnny Giles, Gordon Strachan, and Eric Cantona have been highly successful after moving between the two clubs as well.

Leeds will be hoping to return to playing games with their famous enemy soon. They have Daniel Farke at the helm to try and gain promotion back to the top-flight at the second time of asking. Meanwhile, it has been all change at Old Trafford of late with Ruben Amorim replacing Erik ten Hag in the hotseat.

But with Christmas just around the corner and both clubs likely to be selling more merchandise than at any other point in the season, how do they both compare in terms of the price of what is bound to be their most sold item: the 2024/25 home shirt?

We take a look, here.

Related After Gordon Strachan success, Leeds United transfer deal with Man United was a disaster Scott Wootton's impact at Elland Road can only be described as negative following a move from Man United to Leeds United.

Leeds United home shirt price 2024/25 compared to Man United

Leeds are one of the biggest clubs historically in the EFL, but also through the size of their fanbase. That means that they are one of the clubs who have the most commercial potential in English football. 49ers Enterprises wish to tap into much of that potential, even though plans to expand Elland Road's capacity up from 37,645 to near to 53,000 will be expensive.

In the second tier, few clubs can compete with Leeds in terms of revenue and how much they make from shirt sales will play a part in that. In 2021, Angus Kinnear revealed that only the Premier League's "big six" were likely to outsell the Whites on that front.

It was revealed back in the summer that Leeds sold 15,000 of their away shirts this season during the first 24 hours, with "record-breaking" figures highlighting the club's potential. It's likely that it will be a faster seller than the away strip over the course of the campaign.

At the beginning of the campaign, Leeds' home strip was priced at £65, but it has since dropped to half-price at £32.50 during the Christmas period, as per the club's website.

UEFA’s ‘European Club Finance and Investment Landscape’ report from back in February detailed Manchester United as the fifth-highest earners in European football from kit sales and manufacturing. They are behind the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Real Madrid with £111.2m generated last year.

A replica Man United shirt can be bought for £48, having been reduced recently from £80. An authentic shirt can be bought for £66, having now been reduced from £110 for Christmas. Further reductions could be forthcoming during the January sales, though, which fans of both Leeds and Man United should be on the lookout for.