When the Championship fixtures were released earlier this year, the first dates Ipswich Town and Norwich City fans looked for were 2023/24's two Old Farm derbies.

Back in the same division once again, the two rivals will face each other on December 16th at Portman Road, and on April 6th at Carrow Road.

Whilst those matches will no doubt be intense battles, today, we are putting the club against each other in a different way.

Indeed, below, we have compared the prices of Ipswich Town home shirts to those of Norwich and the result are very interesting indeed.

Let's get into it!

How much does Ipswich Town's home kit cost?

As is often the case these days, there are several different versions of the Ipswich Town home shirt this season.

For example, a quick look on the Ipswich Town store reveals that there is an adult home shirt, junior home shirt, ladies home shirt, as well as both home baby and infant home kits available to supporters this season.

Starting with the home adult shirt, Ipswich Town's home strip costs £55 this season, with the club's ladies' home shirt costing the exact same amount.

Naturally, when it comes to the home junior shirt, there is a slight discount. However, this still comes in at £39.

Meanwhile, the club's baby and infant home kits cost £40 and £42 respectively.

Further costs can be added to this, though.

If you want the 'EFL Championship Right Sleeve Badge', only available on the adult and ladies kit, it will set you back an additional £3.50, whilst adding the 'Town Foundation Logo 2023' to the back of the kit will also cost you the same.

Furthermore, adding a player or custom name to an adult, ladies or junior shirt is an additional £12, too.

This means that an adult shirt, with all of the badges and printing on the back of a player's name and number, will cost £74.

A junior shirt with all available additional printing and a player name will set you back £61, meanwhile.

How do Norwich City's kit prices compare to Ipswich Town?

A quick look at Norwich City's store reveals that they too have multiple versions of their home kit available to supporters

They offer an adult shirt, an adult long-sleeve shirt, a ladies shirt, a junior shirt, as well as home kids and infant mini kits.

That means Norwich only offer the long-sleeve that Ipswich do not.

Interestingly, a home adult shirt costs the same as at Ipswich - £55. However, if you do want the long sleeve version, it will set you back an extra tenner, costing £65.

A junior home shirt at Norwich, meanwhile, costs £40, £1 more than Ipswich Town's equivalent.

Norwich City's kids and infact mini kits are slightly more, too, coming in at £45 each compared to Ipswich Town's cost of £40 and £42 respectively.

As for customisation options, adding the Championship sleeve badge to the adult shirt costs £5, whilst adding the 'Adult Gran Canaria Sleeve Badge' will set you back a further £3.

Player names vary, though, with the cheapest being £9, and the most expensive being £18. This all depends on if the player has a single or double digit number, as well as the length of their name.

This means though that the most expensive version of the Norwich City home adult kit could cost as much as £81. This is £7 more than the Ipswich Town equivalent, and would be £91 if you wanted a long-sleeve shirt.

A Norwich City home junior shirt with the most expensive name printed on the back and all of the relevant badges and printing, then, would set back a Norwich fan £64.