Bitter Devon rivals Plymouth Argyle and Exeter City were re-united last season when the Grecians were promoted to League One, but their rivalry only resumed for the one year thanks to the Pilgrims' subsequent title-winning campaign.

The two sides had not played each other in league action for three years in 2019, at a time where both clubs were in League Two, and they only got to play each other once as COVID-19 ended up curtailing the campaign.

In their two contests during the 2022-23 campaign though, Plymouth took all six points on offer as won 4-2 on home soil firstly before taking a 1-0 win against City at St James' Park back in April.

Exeter have remained in League One for a second straight year after comfortably surviving lat year, finishing 14th in the table, and after nine matches of the 2023-24 campaign they sit in sixth spot under Gary Caldwell's management, having won five times so far.

Plymouth meanwhile have had an up and down start to their return to the Championship for the first time in 13 years, winning three of their first eight contests.

However, their most recent win was a 6-2 success over one of the big hitters of the second tier in the form of Norwich City, showing that Steven Schumacher's men perhaps belong in the second tier and are prepared to mix it up with the big spenders.

But how do the two rivals' kits compare in terms of price - namely the cost of the home shirts?

How much does an Exeter City home shirt for the 2023/24 season cost?

According to Exeter's official club shop website, adults wanting the Grecians' home shirt for the current campaign will have to pay £50 just for the shirt.

Children meanwhile have their shirts priced at £40, whilst a full home adults kit with shorts and socks included would cost £88 compared to the kids' equivalent of £71.

This is the first season in which Exeter are wearing Adidas kits in over 40 years since 1982, having moved away from Joma's manufacturing.

Before 2023-24, City had been with Joma since 2012, having an 11-year partnership with the company, but now they wear the world famous apparel of Adidas.

How much does a Plymouth Argyle home shirt for the 2023/24 season cost?

Perhaps surprisingly considering they are the division above Exeter, Plymouth's home shirt for the 2023-24 campaign is of equal price to their rivals'.

Argyle's new home shirt comes at a cost of £50 for adults, whilst the childrens home shirt of Argyle is actually £3 cheaper than the Exeter equivalent as it comes in at £37.

A full home Argyle kit costs £85, whilst a kids' full kit would set you back £69 - again which is cheaper than Exeter's offering.

Once again, Plymouth's home strip is manufactured by Puma as it has been since the year 2011 when they moved from Adidas.

This year, their home attire is a dark green colour as per usual but is trimmed in gold, which perhaps is because of their golden title-winning campaign in League One in 2022-23.