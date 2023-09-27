Derby County's most bitter rivals are Nottingham Forest despite the two not being able to play each other as regularly following Derby's relegation from the Championship and Forest's promotion to the Premier League.

Although the likes of other midlands clubs such as Leicester City, Stoke City, and Aston Villa amongst others like Leeds are also seen as rivals - the club's main rivalry is with their neighbouring city, in what is a long-standing rivalry with Forest, with whom they contest the East Midlands derby.

Games with Leeds are often competitive affairs, but Forest, based in Nottingham, 14 miles (23 km) east of Derby, are by far the fiercest rivals; a 2008 survey named the rivalry the 11th-largest in English football, revealing that nine out of 10 fans from both clubs point to the other as their fiercest rival.

Derby County v Nottingham Forest history

The winning team is awarded the Brian Clough Trophy. The rivalry as a whole largely developed during the 1970s, due to former Derby manager Brian Clough taking over at Forest, much to the anger of the Derby fans. The rivalry has been seen to be as much about which club owns Clough's heart as the proximity of the clubs geographically.

Clough's son, Nigel, played for Forest for over nine years as a player but managed Derby for four years from 2009 until 2013. The two sides played each other extremely regularly until recently, with both in the second tier from 2009 until 2022.

During the 2021/22 Championship season, they both had very differing campaigns in terms of their relative success. Not only were Derby disappointingly relegated to League One in 23rd place, but Forest gained promotion to play in the Premier League for the first time 1999.

Derby have since remained in League One, failing to gain promotion last season under Paul Warne, meanwhile Forest survived relegation under Steve Cooper in the top-flight, keeping the two sides two leagues apart for another term at least.

During the 2021/22 season, the pair drew their game at Pride Park 1-1, but Forest were victorious in the reverse fixture at The City Ground 2-1 in January. Those may be the last games they play for some time now, with Forest actually unbeaten in the last 10 games between the sides, since a 2-0 win for Derby in October 2017.

Derby will be hoping to return to playing games with their old foe soon. They have Warne at the helm to try and gain promotion back to the Championship at the second time of asking, and will hope that Forest are also relegated in the process.

The 50-year-old is a three-time League One winner with Rotherham United and will be hoping the likes of Joe Ward, Martyn Waghorn, and Curtis Nelson can fire his side into the second tier to compete in a league they had spent 14 consecutive seasons in previously.

How does the cost of Derby's home shirt compare to Nottingham Forest's in 2023/24?

Is that difference between the two in terms of their league position reflected in what they charge for a home shirt this season? We take a look...

An adult men's Derby shirt is currently priced at £55 - you can purchase it on the official club website, here.

However, the same shirt for Nottingham Forest is priced at £75 - you can purchase it on the official club website, here.