With Coventry City and Leicester City both competing in the Championship this season, hostilities have been renewed between the Midlands pair after a long absence.

Coventry came desperately close to replacing Leicester in the top flight but were beaten in the play-off final on penalties by Luton Town back in May.

Since the conclusion of last season, Mark Robins has faced his fair share of challenges, which has included bedding in 11 new arrivals to the CBS Arena over the course of the summer as well as coping with the significant departures of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer, who joined Sporting Lisbon and Sheffield United respectively for big money fees.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

So far this campaign, the Sky Blues find themselves languishing towards the bottom end of the table and will need to have a resurgence in form to put themselves back into promotion contention this time around.

The opening day of the new campaign saw the Foxes host the Sky Blues for the first M69 derby in the second tier since March 2012.

Robins’ men were narrowly beaten by a showing of quality from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, whose two goals in 10 second half minutes cancelled out Kyle McFadzean’s opener.

Both sides donned their new home shirts for the 2023/24 season that day and FLW is going to compare the costs of both the strips according to the clubs’ official websites.

What is the cost of Coventry City’s 23/24 home shirt?

Coventry’s official cost of the adult home shirt comes in at a total of £50 for all sizes.

An interesting feature on the site is a long sleeve option of the kit, which will set you back an extra £5 to £55.

Surprisingly, the junior home shirt is only available in a long sleeve, with it priced at the same rate as an adult at £50.

Parents can buy their youngsters a bundle which includes the shirt, shorts and socks, with a £35 price tag for ages between six and 18 months, whereas an extra £5 is applied between the ages of two and six years old.

The Sky Blues replica shirt sees a freeze in price compared to what it was from last season, with Coventry staying in the same division and maintaining the partnership they share with Hummel.

How does it compare to the cost of Leicester City’s 23/24 home shirt?

In comparison to their near neighbours, Leicester are charging £63 for their latest home kit, which is also a freeze on last season’s prices.

This sees the Foxes shirt come in at £13 more than Coventry, with the women’s version the exact same value.

Leicester have an array of different options to choose from their home section with their pink goalkeeping top at a whopping £65, while the junior home shirt is set at £45.

The mini versions, which are available for children between 18 months and six years old, are £50.

All kits come with the option to add a name and number on the back which comes at an extra £15 charge.

It is hardly surprising to see Leicester trump Coventry so significantly in their prices when you consider the difference in size of the kit brand, with Leicester partnered with German-giants Adidas on a long-term contract since ending their six-year association with Puma back in May 2018.

The Foxes also have a much larger fanbase than the Sky Blues around the world thanks to their Premier League winning campaign back in 2016, so the increase in demand could be a factor for a higher price.

With financial cuts inevitable for the East Midlands outfit after relegation, Leicester’s home shirt price hold from the top flight campaign allows them to sustain another valuable avenue of income into the club, while keeping the majority of their customers content, with many relieved to be avoiding an increase in cost this year.