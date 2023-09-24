Cardiff City and Swansea City have gone to battle with each other on 75 occasions since the first South Wales Derby took place on October 5th 1929.

Some of the most famous victories for either side have come in recent years, with Swansea becoming the first side to complete a league double in this particular rivalry with 3-0 and 4-0 victories back in the 2021/22 season, before doing so again last season, which included a 99th minute winner at the Cardiff City Stadium.

How did the most recent South Wales Derby pan out?

However, in this season's first South Wales Derby, it was Cardiff who reclaimed the bragging rights for the first time since 20th March 2021, as goals from Ollie Tanner and a penalty from hometown hero Aaron Ramsey secured a deserved 2-0 victory for the Bluebirds in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

"One hundred percent it's for nights like this why Aaron Ramsey wanted to come back," former Cardiff defender Danny Gabbidon told the BBC after the game on September 16th.

With encounters on the pitch between the two clubs often close and tense affairs, Football League World have decided to switch things up and compare the costs of the respective side's two home shirts for the 2023/24 campaign.

Who has the better kit of the two South Wales rivals?

Recently, FLW ranked all 24 Championship home kits, and whilst there wasn't the biggest gap in terms of overall placement between the two clubs, it was Cardiff who came out on top in this particular battle.

Swansea narrowly made their way into the top half, finishing in 11th with their new design, manufactured by Joma. However, Cardiff's strong design ended up in the top six, with the New Balance strip kept simple, but extremely effective.

What is the difference in cost between the two kits?

Once again, there is nothing much to split the respective kits in terms of cost, but it is Swansea who shade it in terms of the cheapest.

A Swansea fan would be paying £53 if they were to purchase an Adult size strip, compared to Cardiff's price which comes in £2 more at £55.

Whilst Swans fans may not be pleased with their current form on the pitch, they'd be glad to know that their kits are also cheaper in the younger age categories compared to their bitter rivals.

A 'Junior' home jersey on the Swansea official store would set you back £42, compared to the side from the Welsh capital who charge £45 for their 'Youth' category home strip.

What next for these two sets of supporters?

Despite this, it's definitely Cardiff fans who have the most important bragging rights of all, not just from their derby success, but also in the Championship table at present.

After their 2-0 win over Swansea, Erol Bulut's side defeated Coventry 3-2 at the Cardiff City Stadium, propelling themselves to 10th position on 10 points.

Pressure will already be mounting on Michael Duff, who has endured a nightmare start as Swans boss, as they sit 23rd and are yet to win in the league this season.

The return South Wales Derby at the Swansea.Com Stadium is on 16th March.