Bristol City have made a positive start to the current Championship season.

The Robins will be aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League over the course of this year.

Nigel Pearson has been building a team he thinks can fight for a top six finish, with the club having never played in the Premier League.

Bristol City’s last top flight campaign came in 1980, before three successive relegations saw the team in the fourth tier by 1982.

City have been back in the Championship since 2015, gaining promotion from League One with an impressive 99 points in just their second season down in the third division.

Meanwhile, their big city rivals Bristol Rovers currently find themselves in League One.

Joey Barton’s side were down in League Two as recently as 2022, but earned a 17th place finish in the table to cement their place in the third tier in the previous campaign.

The two teams have not been in the same division since the 2000-01 season, with both clubs just narrowly avoiding each other with promotion and relegation on numerous occasions in the years since.

Here we look to compare the cost of their home kits for the 2023-24 campaign…

How expensive is the Bristol City home shirt?

The Robins’ home shirt can be bought on the official club website, with adult and child sizes available.

An adult version of this year’s home kit costs £50, with shorts costing £25 if someone wants to add a full kit to their collection.

Socks also cost £13, so a total of £88 to dress up as a Bristol City player for Halloween potentially.

A youth version of the home kit costs £40, with shorts and socks an additional £22 and £12 respectively.

A baby version of the home kit is also available for purchase, costing £30.

How expensive is the Bristol Rovers home shirt?

Rovers don’t quite have the same range of different items available for supporters this year.

The home kit can also be bought on the club’s website, at a cost of £49, so exactly £1 cheaper than their Championship rivals.

The junior version of the home jersey costs £38, so £2 cheaper than the Robins’ alternative.

This is a slight bragging right to Rovers, who have had to play second fiddle to City over the last several years.

Adult shorts and socks do cost the same as City, £25 and £13 respectively, while junior shorts also cost £22, equalling their rivals’ price point.

How do the Bristol City and Bristol Rovers’ jerseys compare this season?

City have gone for very narrow, vertical stripes across their kit, front and back, with a deep red as the primary colour.

It is a solid entry for the Championship side, who will be hoping it can take on a special importance this year as they seek Premier League promotion.

Meanwhile, Rovers’ have gone for a chequered blue and white, with four major squares making up the two colours.

It is a fairly standard look for Rovers, who also have a solid blue on the back, with white sleeves.

City have traditional white shorts, while the Pirates have blue, with a hint of white near the pockets.