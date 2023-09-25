How does the cost of Blackburn Rovers' home shirt compare to Burnley and Preston?

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to challenge for promotion in the Championship again this season.

Rovers enjoyed an excellent first season under Jon Dahl Tomasson last term, but they suffered heartbreak on the final day of the campaign as they missed out on the play-offs on goal difference.

Tomasson's future was reportedly in doubt this summer, with the Dane said to have been considering walking away from the club after the budget was cut by 20 percent, but he remained at Ewood Park and despite the financial restrictions, he was able to bring in seven new additions.

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Leopold Wahlstedt Odd Permanent Sondre Tronstad Vitesse Permanent Niall Ennis Plymouth Argyle Permanent Semir Telalovic Borussia Monchengladbach Permanent Arnor Sigurdsson CSKA Moscow Loan James Hill AFC Bournemouth Loan Andy Moran Brighton Loan

It has been an inconsistent start to the season for Blackburn, but under Tomasson's expert guidance, it would be no surprise to see them improve over the course of the campaign.

Rovers fans will no doubt be looking forward to reigniting their rivalry with Preston North End this season, with the game taking on even more significance after Burnley's promotion to the Premier League.

Blackburn will have extra motivation when they meet the Lilywhites this campaign after their struggles against Ryan Lowe's side last season, losing 4-1 at Ewood Park in December before conceding a last-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Deepdale in April.

Burnley also claimed Lancashire bragging rights after they did the double over Rovers last season, winning 3-0 at Turf Moor in November before a 1-0 victory at Ewood Park in April which secured the Championship title for the Clarets.

Blackburn supporters will be hoping their side can restore some local pride this season, but with the first Lancashire derby of the season against Preston not taking place until November, we looked at how the price of Rovers' home shirt compares to Burnley and Preston.

How does the cost of Blackburn Rovers' home shirt compare to Burnley and Preston?

Rovers fans can get their hands on the 2023/24 home shirt for £55.

This year's home shirt features the club's traditional blue and white halves, with the words ROVERS F.C. printed on the back of the neck and within the blue half of shirt, and it clearly went down with supporters, selling out within hours of going on sale at Ewood Park in July.

Blackburn's home shirt costs the same amount as Burnley, but Preston's is more expensive than their Lancashire rivals, priced at £60.

It will have been a frustrating start to the season for Rovers fans given their team's inconsistency, but that will be compounded by the fact North End have enjoyed an exceptional start to the campaign, sitting top of the table for much of the early part of the season.

However, it has been a less impressive start to the season for Burnley, who have struggled to adapt to life back in the Premier League after their outstanding Championship title-winning campaign last term.