Birmingham City will hope there is reason to celebrate at the end of the 2023/24 Championship season.

The Blues have been stuck around the foot of the second tier for a while now, but with new owners in the building and manager John Eustace getting results, there is a sense of optimism around the club.

The Blues are now in their 13th consecutive season in the Championship, and with the club starting this season well, they will hope they can end that stay and join their arch-rivals Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The Midlands Derby has been a worthy watch over the years, but with Villa’s rise to the top flight, they have not faced each other for a while.

But with them not meeting on the pitch, it got us thinking at Football League World about how much Birmingham’s home short costs compared to Aston Villa’s.

How much does Birmingham City’s home shirt cost?

As with most football shirts nowadays, they are expensive to purchase, but they are an item that fans love to have as they show their support for their favourite team.

We have looked at Birmingham City’s official website to see how much their shirt costs for fans this season.

For an adult, male and female it will cost £55 to buy the home shirt on its own, while for junior’s it can range from £39 to £47.

While it becomes ever more expensive if supporters would like to add shorts and socks with that. As the shorts would cost another £22 and the socks would cost an additional £11.

How much does Aston Villa’s home shirt cost?

It may not come as a surprise to learn that Aston Villa’s home short costs significantly more than Birmingham’s does.

That may be because Villa are in the Premier League, and it seems most top flight sides home shirts costs around that figure.

You can find Villa’s home shirt on their official website and for a men’s home shirt it would cost a supporter £70.

For a full kit in men’s size it would total to £143, as the socks are an additional £55, and the socks are £18. The home shirt for women costs the same price, while kids who support Aston Villa would have to pay £55 for the home shirt, the same as Birmingham’s price for an adult.

What is Birmingham City’s head-to-head record against Aston Villa?

Birmingham and Aston Villa is a Midlands rivalry that goes all the way back to 1887 when the Blues were called Small Heath Alliance.

There has been 128 meetings between the two sides in various competitions, with the first meeting ending in a win for Villa as well as the last, which was a 1-0 defeat in the Championship back in 2019.

In those 128 games, Birmingham have won 38 and Villa have won 57, meaning the Premier League side has bragging rights when it comes to most wins.

The Blues’ last win in this encounter came in 2010, when they beat Villa in the League Cup. Eustace’s side will be hoping they can face their arch-rivals again soon and end their winless run.