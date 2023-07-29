Ipswich Town are preparing for life back in the Championship after their promotion from League One last season.

The Tractor Boys enjoyed a relentless second half of the season, going unbeaten in their final 19 games to secure promotion, while they accumulated 98 points and scored an incredible 101 league goals throughout the campaign.

Kieran McKenna has established a reputation as one of the best managers in the EFL for his outstanding work at Portman Road and Ipswich are expected to be competitive on their return to the second tier next season.

The Tractor Boys have been active in the market this summer, bringing in midfielder Jack Taylor from Peterborough United, goalkeeper Cieran Slicker from Manchester City, striker George Hirst on a permanent basis from Leicester City and midfielder Omari Hutchinson on loan from Chelsea and given the club's vast financial resources, there could be more to come before the closure of the transfer window.

There have also been a number of departures, with Rekeem Harper, Joel Coleman, Richard Keogh, Matt Penney, Kane Vincent-Young and Joe Pigott among those to leave the club.

Ipswich get their season underway with a trip to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday 6th August before their first home game against Stoke City the following Saturday.

As fans eagerly await their return to Portman Road, we looked at how the club's season ticket prices compare to their Championship rivals.

How does the cost of an Ipswich Town season ticket compare to the rest of the Championship?

Ipswich season tickets are not currently on sale, but the average early renewal price across all adult tickets was £398.

The club capped sales of season tickets at 21,000 and incredibly, this number was hit in mid-April, prior to the club sealing promotion to the Championship.

At that price, season tickets at Portman Road were the seventh-cheapest in the second tier, considerably lower than the most expensive in the division, which was their East Anglian rivals Norwich City at £635.

Ipswich season tickets were also much cheaper than their fellow newly-promoted side Sheffield Wednesday, who were the second-highest in the league at £623.

Middlesbrough (£565), Blackburn Rovers (£475) and Leeds United (£420) are also among the highest in the Championship.

Huddersfield Town offered the cheapest average adult season ticket at £249, followed by Hull City (£300), Preston North End (£320), Cardiff City (£327), Swansea City (£372), Stoke City (£379) and then the Tractor Boys.

Given the impressive early take up of season tickets, it is likely that Ipswich fans will once again turn out in their numbers to get behind their team this season.

The Tractor Boys' average attendance in League One last season was 26,184, which was only bettered by Derby County, so expect similarly high numbers at Portman Road in the upcoming campaign and it would be no surprise to see some sell-outs.

Optimism is high in Suffolk going into the new season and although it will be an incredibly competitive division, there could be some exciting days ahead for Ipswich supporters as the club look to continue their progression under McKenna's expert guidance.