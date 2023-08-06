Leeds United are back in the Championship after a three-year stint in the top-flight and are hoping it is the beginning of a new dawn under the management of two-time winner Daniel Farke.

It's been all change behind the scenes for Leeds this summer, not only has Farke come in, but there is new ownership at Elland Road as well.

Anticipation and excitement is building ahead of the new season, and the first games of the season begin on August 4th in the Championship, with the Whites kicking-off their first campaign back at this level in three seasons in a home clash against Cardiff City on Sunday 6th August.

Despite relegation, Leeds have nearly 22,000 supporters on a season ticket waiting list, and have had to reverse a planned increase in price following that demotion from the Premier League - "meaning prices will be kept flat despite the four additional home matches".

Leeds fans are well renowned for selling out in recent years, with Elland Road at capacity now for the best part of five years in the Championship and Premier League.

Leeds United ticket prices 2023/24

The season begins in just over a week, and with that in mind, we take a look at the amount Leeds fans will pay for season tickets next season when compared with their Championship rivals.

Please note that Leeds categorise their matches according to demand and status of opponent. As such, ticket prices can vary dependent on the fixture. Below, we have listed the prices for Category A+ fixtures, which are the top price games the club play:

East Central Lower, East Stand Upper and West Stand: Adult - £52.00, Over 65 - £34.00, Junior - £24.00, Young Adult - £26.00.

East Stand Upper Wings: Adult - £45.00 Over 65 - £45.00, Junior - £45.00, Young Adult - £45.00.

North and South Stands: Adult - £45.00, Over 65 - £31.00, Junior - £21.00, Young Adult - £23.00.

Family Stand: Adult - £39.00, Over 65 - £31.00, Junior - £11.00, Young Adult - £23.00.

East Central Lower, East Stand Upper and West Stand: Adult - £30.00, Over 65 - £29.00, Junior - £24.00, Young Adult - £26.00.

Championship ticket prices 2023/24

Despite the demand being there for Leeds almost every season, they come out surprisingly in fifth spot for the most expensive cheapest adult season ticket, as shown below.

The full list of cheapest adult/average across all adult tickets is as follows:

Norwich City - £534 / £635

Sheffield Wednesday - £510 / £623

Middlesbrough - £480 / £565

Blackburn Rovers - £420 / £475

Leeds United - £420

Millwall - £407 / £462

Rotherham United - £405 / £422

Watford - £402 / £460

Coventry City - £400 / £460

Sunderland - £390 / £533

Leicester City - £385 / £590

Bristol City - £375 / £492

Swansea City - £370 / £372

Plymouth Argyle - £370 / £422

Southampton - £359 / £571

Ipswich Town - £353 / £398

West Brom - £349 / £407

Stoke City - £344 / £379

Hull City - £300

Preston North End - £280 / £320

Huddersfield Town - £249

Cardiff City - £249 / £327

QPR - £242 / £482

Stoke Sentinel are reporting that the average lowest price season ticket for Championship clubs is £374 while the average for adults is £451.

Huddersfield Town are said to be asking for £249 across the board while Hull City, instead of a traditional season ticket deal, run a membership scheme which starts at £25 and works out at around £13 per game.

Leeds themselves come in at more than the £400 mark alongside the likes of Watford, Millwall Rotherham United, Middlesbrough, and Blackburn Rovers.

In the rest of the division, Norwich City are asking for at least £534 and averaging £635 at one end of the spectrum, whereas Queens Park Rangers are starting from £242 based on early renewal price, but averaging £482, at the other end of the spectrum.

Birmingham City's prices have not yet been revealed; however, Preston North End, Huddersfield, and Cardiff City all have options under £300, whilst it's £300 on the dot at Hull City. Sheffield Wednesday's cheapest, however, comes in at £510.