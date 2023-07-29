The Championship season is almost upon us with the opening round of fixtures just one weekend away.

The teams have all been busy working on preparing for the upcoming campaign over the last several weeks.

New players have arrived at clubs, as everyone looks for any advantage they can to get a head start on their rivals.

The competition in the Championship is set to be incredibly fierce this year with a number of big clubs all vying for the three promotion places.

The Premier League has become so lucrative that there is now so much on the line in the battle for a place in the division.

Coventry City endured the most difficult of days last year as Mark Robins’ side missed out on a top flight return in the narrowest of margins.

Fankaty Dabo’s penalty miss sealed the Sky Blues’ fate, consigning them to another term in the second tier, with Luton Town earning victory in the play-off final instead.

How expensive is the average season ticket at Coventry City?

One aspect that supporters will be keenly aware of going into the new campaign will be the cost of ticket prices.

In the middle of a cost of living crisis, the ability to follow your team week-to-week, both home and away, is something that many will have to weigh up the expense of.

Coventry will be competing in the CBS Arena this season after a number of issues raised doubts over their future in the stadium earlier this year.

It has been the home of the Sky Blues since 2021 after a two-year period away from the stadium before then.

A home ticket to follow Robins’ side this season will cost, on average, £460.

The cheapest adult ticket is worth £400, with the team hoping to challenge for a promotion place once again over the next campaign.

How does Coventry City’s season ticket compare to other Championship sides?

Figures courtesy of the Stoke Sentinel allow us to compare the cost of Coventry’s season tickets against their league rivals.

Coventry have the ninth most expensive tickets for those who can only afford the cheapest ticket on offer.

The £400 figure is bettered by big clubs like Leeds United, Norwich City and Watford, who have all competed in the Premier League in recent years.

But the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Millwall all also have more expensive tickets in this criteria.

However, bigger-sized clubs like Sunderland, Leicester City and Southampton all offer cheaper tickets than the Sky Blues.

In terms of an average season ticket price, Coventry fall to 12th in the standings with their £460 price point.

Norwich, Sheffield Wednesday and Leicester have the most expensive average tickets in the division at £635, £623 and £590 respectively.

The clubs at the lower end of the scale are Preston North End (£320), Hull City (£300) and Huddersfield Town (£249).

Considering Coventry finished fifth in the table last season, some supporters will feel that they are getting bang for their buck as they fit in a mid-table position when it comes to season ticket prices.

However, the prices of some other clubs with a similar sized stadium also show that it is possible to charge lower prices while still remaining competitive in the Championship.