Blackburn Rovers fans will argue that they have been suffering for many a year now after being outside of the top flight for a whole 11 years.

Rovers were inaugural members of the Premier League in 1992 and three years later, thanks to the millions of pounds pumped into the club by Jack Walker, they became champions of England for the first time since 1914.

Since then though, there has been a relegation to the second tier, a promotion back to the top flight and the Lancashire outfit even suffered the depths of League One in the 2017-18 season, although it was only a brief encounter as they recorded an immediate return back to the Championship.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side will soon start their sixth-straight season in the Championship, but they have lost the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz and Bradley Dack in the summer - they were fan favourites that people came to see on a regular basis and enjoyed doing so.

But how much can Rovers fans be expected to pay for a season ticket in the upcoming campaign?

How much is the cost of a Blackburn Rovers season ticket?

Rovers sold over 9,000 season tickets last year, according to chief executive Steve Waggott, with half-season ticket sales taking the overall total to around the 9,700 mark.

And after an early super-saver batch of season tickets went on sale earlier in the year, Rovers are now selling season tickets at a frozen price - essentially the exact same price they were charging for 2022-23 in a bid to try and get people still through the turnstiles.

The cheapest adult season tickets come at £429 in the Jack Walker Family Stand, as well as the Jack Walker Lower Tier, The Riverside Stand on the adjacent side of the ground and the lower tier of the Blackburn End behind the goal.

It costs £40 more to sit in the Jack Walker Outer section, whilst the Jack Walker Central costs a whopping £529.

The cheapest season tickets for a senior is £299, £209 for a young adult between the ages of 18 and 23, £120 for an under-18 and £60 for an under-12.

How does the price of a Blackburn Rovers season ticket compare to the rest of the Championship?

Based on the cheapest price of an adult season ticket at Blackburn, they rank fourth out of 23 clubs in terms of the cost of the cheapest adult ticket, per the Stoke Sentinel, with Birmingham City not ranked as their prices came out later.

With a price of £429 an adult season ticket at Ewood Park, it is quite costly to go and watch Tomasson's side compared to some of the other teams in the division.

On average, the only other three teams with a higher cheapest adult season ticket are Middlesbrough (£480), Sheffield Wednesday (£510) and Norwich City (£534), with Wednesday's in particular coming in for some major criticism this summer, although many fans took advantage of some extreme early bird prices at the start of 2023.

Surprisingly, Rovers season tickets are more expensive than Leeds United, whose were on sale for £420, and when it's compared to their nearest rivals this season in Preston North End, whose cheapest season ticket came in at £280, then it's a lot more expensive to watch Rovers play.

Blackburn's average adult price across all stands though is lower than some of their divisional rivals, with Sunderland, Leicester, Bristol City, Southampton and QPR all listed as higher in that category.