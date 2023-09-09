It's certainly fair to say that plenty has changed at Swansea City over the course of the last ten years.

Back at the start of the 2013/14 season, the Swans had just celebrated their first ever major trophy win, after lifting the League Cup towards the end of the previous campaign.

That meant the club were preparing for a European tour in the Europa League, while they would also go onto finish in a comfortable 12th in the Premier League that season.

However, the Wales-based club would suffer relegation from the top flight of English football, at the end of the 2017/18 season, and they have remained in the Championship ever since.

Indeed, the current campaign has seen Swansea endure a difficult start in the second tier under new manager Michael Duff.

The Swans have taken just two points from their five league games so far this season, leaving them 22nd in the early standings.

So given the way that things are not going as well for Swansea as they were ten years ago, but that financial demands in football seemingly continue to rise, it will be interesting to see how those contrasting trends have impacted the club's wage bill over time.

With that in mind, we've taken a look at Swansea's estimated wage bill - according to Capology - has changed from 2013/14 to 2023/24 to see how the numbers compare, right here.

Swansea City wages in 2013/14

Back in the 2013/14 season, perhaps not surprisingly given their success at the time, Swansea did have a rather significant wage bill.

That year, the Swans had a total annual wage bill of £21,459,000, which means each player was paid an average of £596,083 per year.

From a weekly perspective, Swansea were therefore thought to spend £412,673 per week on wages, working out at an average of £11,463 per player.

At that time, Swansea's highest-paid player was thought to be Spanish striker Michu, who apparently earned £35,000 per week, or £1.82million per year.

Swansea City's wages in 2023/24

For all the talk of the increases in spending we have seen in football as a whole over the past few years, it seems as though Swansea's own investment in wages, has gone in an opposite direction.

According to this source, the Swans' annual wage bill is now £6.66million, with each player being paid on average £237,857 every 12 months, which is clearly a major drop from what it was when they were a top-flight team ten years ago.

Meanwhile, Swansea are also thought to pay £128,077 per week on wages, which works out at an average rate of £4,574 per week for each player.

Currently, Swansea's highest-paid player is midfielder Joe Allen, who it is thought is paid £22,500 per week, for an annual salary of £1.17million, which is significantly less than Michu was earning ten years ago.

Indeed, there were six players in that 2013/14 Swansea City squad who were thought to be earning more than Allen is now, which just goes to show how much of an impact relegation from the Premier League can have on a club's finances, especially in this day and age.