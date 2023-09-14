It is now several years since Sunderland and Newcastle United last went head to head at senior level.

The last match played between these fierce North East rivals came in March 2016, when the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League at St James' Park.

However, Newcastle would be relegated at the end of that season, with Sunderland narrowly avoiding the drop into the Championship themselves.

The fortunes of those two teams have changed drastically since then however, with the subsequent season seeing Newcastle win an immediate promotion back to the Premier League, while Sunderland themselves were relegated to the second-tier.

Since then, the Black Cats have remained a Football League club, even enduring several years in League One, before being promoted back to the Championship ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Last season then saw Sunderland reach the play-offs, although they missed out on promotion back to the top-flight after defeat in the semi-finals to Luton Town.

Newcastle meanwhile, have remained in the Premier League throughout that period, with the support of their new owners, the Saudi-backed PIF, seeing them qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years last season.

But just what impact have those contrasting events of those past few years for Sunderland and Newcastle, had on the respective valuations of the first-team squads of those two clubs?

Here, in order to help find out, we've taken a look at the market values of the first-team squads of both Sunderland and Newcastle, according to Transfermarkt.

Sunderland squad market value in 2023/24

There was a considerable turnover in players for Sunderland during this summer's transfer window.

The Black Cats saw 11 new players added to Tony Mowbray's first-team squad, with ten more departing the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

While the vast majority of those brought in are still at the early stages of their careers - with the exception of Bradley Dack - Sunderland did let some of their more experienced players, such as Danny Batth and Lynden Gooch, depart the club.

As a result, the Championship side are now said to have a squad market value of €62.05million.

From an individual perspective, it is winger Jack Clarke, who remained at the club despite some speculation over his during the summer, who holds the highest single value, with the 22-year-old thought to be worth €12million.

Newcastle United squad market value in 2023/24

In contrast to Sunderland, Newcastle had a somewhat quieter summer with regards to their business in the transfer market.

The Magpies signed just four senior players - Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento, and Lewis Hall - while nine first-team options would leave either permanently or on loan.

Even so, with the top-flight, and now European, pedigree that Newcastle possess ahead of their Champions League exploits, their squad is thought to cost considerably more than Sunderland's.

It is claimed that the first-team side available to manager Eddie Howe, is now worth €598million, almost ten times as much as Sunderland's.

Newcastle's most valuable players are considered to be striker Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, with both said to be worth €70million - more than the market value of the entire Sunderland squad - which just goes to highlight the difference in situations these two clubs find themselves in.