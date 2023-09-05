Stadium of Light has hosted its fair share of jubilation and disappointment for the Sunderland faithful so far this season.

It has been an eventful opening chapter to a new Championship season for Sunderland - the first home outing of the campaign ending in a 2-1 defeat against newcomers Ipswich Town.

Defeats to Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Cup and Preston quickly as Tony Mowbray's side struggled to capitalise on their strong end to last season's top-six finish.

Things are now looking up, however, as the Black Cats are unbeaten in their last three encounters, a 2-1 win against Rotherham at the Stadium of Light giving the home fans something to cheer.

A resolute performance saw Sunderland secure a point on their travels against Coventry City followed by a resounding 5-0 thumping of Southampton last weekend certainly proving to be fair value for the entry fee.

Deadline day has also produced some more excitement and intrigue for fans to mull over during the international break with four new faces through the door.

Young forward Mason Burstow joins on loan from Chelsea while French young stars Adil Aouchiche and Timothy Pembele strengthen the midfield and defensive options respectively.

Long-term target Nazariy Rusyn was also secured before the deadline with the Ukrainian forward tasked with replacing Ross Stewart's goals with the player hoping to hit the ground running in England and impress his new supporters.

FLW, therefore, reflect on the matchday ticket prices at Sunderland and how they compare to their nosy neighbours Newcastle United.

How expensive is a matchday ticket at Sunderland?

Sunderland's ticket prices, like many grounds across the country, vary on the seat's location in the ground.

Adult ticket prices start from £32 - seats at this price can be found in the Family Zone, located in the Roker End, as well as yellow band areas. The latter can typically be found in the upper and lower tiers behind the goals, similarly to the Family Zone, with tickets in both the Roker End and Carling Stand.

Red tickets, meanwhile, are £36 with seats typically found level with the halfway line in both the East and West Stand, while the most expensive, blue tickets, come in at £38 with seats dotted around the ground in both the upper and lower tiers.

The cheapest tickets can be found at £14 for those under 16 with the prices gradually rising up the age groups - under 22 starting at £24 and over 65 at £29.

How does Sunderland ticket prices compare to Newcastle?

While it is important to note the difference in divisions, Newcastle United's matchday tickets cost considerably more than those at Sunderland.

According to GOAL, the Magpies' tickets are broken down into four categories with the Family Zone offering the cheapest option - adult tickets coming in at £32, matching Sunderland.

Categories 2 and 3, meanwhile, come in at an increased rate at £43 for adults, while over 65s are £36 with juniors and young adults at a respectable £23 and £25 respectively.

Platinum Club members, however, will need to fork out £70 to watch their team in Premier League action with young adults and junior still coming in at £38.

It is important to note these figures are for Category AA fixtures, reserved for the most highly-anticipated fixtures.

Overall, Newcastle will cost match-going fans £44-£74 fans according to the first outings against Aston Villa, Brentford and Burnley.

Are Sunderland fans getting value for their money?

While Sunderland fans are certainly not paying for the cheapest tickets in the division, the demand is certainly there with Sunderland averaging the best attendances in the division at an estimated 42,000.

A 5-0 drubbing against one of the best sides in the league on paper has also highlighted the quality at their disposal - exciting, attacking football certainly getting fans on the feet at the best of times under Mowbray.

The Black Cats will be hoping to be more dominant at home this season, however, boasting the 16th best record last season, winning just seven times as the Stadium of Light with a league-high of nine draws. Nevertheless, overall it was a positive year on their return to the second tier with fans graced with play-off drama, even if it ended in despair.

The responsibility now falls on a new-look Sunderland team to impress this season and go one step further and secure promotion back to the Premier League.