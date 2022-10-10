How does Sunderland’s average attendance this season compare to Premier League clubs?

Sunderland supporters finally had something to be cheerful about in May when they won the League One play-off final to get themselves back to the Championship.

Spending four years in the third tier of English football, their home support could have easily evaporated with the Black Cats suffering heartbreak multiple times in the past, managing to finish in the top six but then suffering heartbreak.

Their EFL Trophy victory last year may have given them something to shout about – but considering they were a side that were an established Premier League outfit not so long ago – nothing meant more to the fans than promotion.

And it’s perhaps no surprise why they currently have the highest attendance in the second tier so far this season – and by a considerable margin too with their home matches this term being attended by an average of 38,238.

Sheffield United are number two on the list with 28,026, more than 10,000 people less than the Black Cats are managing to draw in and that is some achievement, especially considering the fact many Blades’ supporters have probably been galvanised by their recent time in the top flight.

14 of their league rivals haven’t even managed to attract an average of half of the 38,238 that the Wearside outfit have managed to, even managing to draw in many more people than several Premier League sides have this term.

To be more specific, only 10 top-tier sides have a higher average.

Leeds United, who are notorious for having loyal supporters, have only attracted 36,410 with former top-flight champions Leicester City only recording 31,768, though that’s perhaps understandable considering the Foxes’ struggles under Brendan Rodgers this season.

Brighton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Brentford and AFC Bournemouth have lower attendances than the two top-tier sides already mentioned, making the Black Cats a top-flight outfit in terms of the number of people coming to watch their home games.

The fact Tony Mowbray’s side are less than 2,000 people adrift of Everton (39,266) and Chelsea (39,941) just goes to show how football runs through peoples’ veins in the city, similar to their arch-rivals Newcastle United (52,134).

Recording the 11th highest average home attendance in the country, the Wearside club deserves to be back competing at the top level sooner rather than later, something that would make up for their decline under Ellis Short towards the latter stages of the American’s premiership.