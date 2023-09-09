Sunderland have come into this campaign as one of the favourites to be in the promotion mix and their recent 5-0 win against Southampton has showcased their potential.

But they can't forget where they were little over a year ago, with the Black Cats still stuck in League One during the latter stages of the 2021/22 campaign after failing to win promotion from the third tier on numerous occasions.

The Wearside outfit were always a force to be reckoned with in the third tier and should have been promoted sooner than they did, but the fact they remained in that division for so long will make many Sunderland supporters grateful that the club is in their current position.

They may have suffered heartbreak in the play-off semis against eventual winners Luton Town at the end of last season - but they are on the right path - even without having Ross Stewart at their disposal.

Off the pitch, they seem to be operating a good business model and it could bring them success in the future, with the Black Cats having many talented young players at their disposal.

A lot has changed at the Stadium of Light over the past decade and, here, we compare the club's wage bill ten years apart.

How does Sunderland's 2013/14 campaign compare to 2023/24?

Ten years ago, the Wearside club were still an established Premier League side and wouldn't go on to be relegated from the top flight until 2017.

They did make a disastrous start to 2013/14 and Paolo Di Canio was sacked in September because of it - and the Black Cats failed to pick up their first league win until the latter stages of October.

The Black Cats did, however, manage to turn things around during the festive period and also picked up some vital wins against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United during the latter stages of the season, allowing them to avoid relegation by one point.

These two positive runs under Gus Poyet saved them in the end - and the ex-Brighton boss did well to guide them to safety considering their squad wasn't hugely strong on paper.

But some would argue that it was good enough to remain in the top flight - and this is what they were able to do - with Fabio Borini's goals helping them.

Considering the 2013/14 season was their seventh consecutive campaign in the top flight, it's understandable that their wage bill was pretty high at that point.

They had some big names in their squad including former Manchester United players Wes Brown and John O'Shea - with the duo earning an estimated £51,000 per week according to Capology.

The same website has revealed that their estimated weekly payroll was £799,327, which is a considerable amount considering some of their first-teamers on this website haven't been assigned a wage.

The 2023/24 estimated figure is £103,269, which isn't a huge surprise considering many of their players are still young and may not be earning too much because of that.

Many of their new signings haven't been assigned a wage yet but considering they targeted a lot of youngsters in the summer, their payroll may not be too high even with those players coming through the door.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

And Chelsea could potentially be paying a chunk of Mason Burstow's wage.

The average wage of a player in the 2013/14 squad (£20,496 per week) is estimated to be on just under six times more than a member of the 2023/24 team (£3,442 per week). Jack Clarke is believed to be the highest earner this term on £16,923 per week.