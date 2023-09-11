Stoke City will be hoping for a much-improved season in the Championship this campaign.

The Potters are now in their sixth consecutive year in the second tier after recording a disappointing 16th-placed finish last season.

However, optimism is high at the bet365 Stadium that Stoke could challenge for promotion in the year ahead after an impressive summer of recruitment which saw 18 new players arrive at the club, although Chiquinho has already departed after his loan move from Wolverhampton Wanderers was cut short.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

Prior to relegation from the Premier League in 2018, the Potters enjoyed a successful 10-year stay in the top flight, during which time they reached an FA Cup final and played in the Europa League under Tony Pulis, while they achieved three consecutive ninth-placed finishes under Mark Hughes.

Of course, Stoke's wage bill was higher in the top flight than it is currently in the second tier, but we looked at how their payroll from 10 years ago compares to today.

Stoke City's wage bill in 2023/24

According to Capology, the Potters' current weekly wage bill is £121,115 and their annual wage bill is £6,298,000, although it should be stressed that this is an estimate.

The club's joint-highest earners are striker Dwight Gayle and defender Ben Wilmot, who both receive £20,000 per week and £1,040,000 per year.

Gayle arrived at the bet365 Stadium from Newcastle United last summer with a reputation as a prolific goalscorer at Championship level, but he has struggled to make an impact for Stoke so far, scoring just three goals in 37 appearances in all competitions last season.

Wilmot joined the Potters from Watford in June 2021 and he has established himself as one of the club's key players.

The 23-year-old scored three goals in 41 appearances in all competitions last season and he was rewarded for his performances as he was named Player of the Year.

Stoke City's wage bill in 2013/14

Stoke's current wage bill is significantly lower than the 2013-14 season when they were estimated to be paying £652,442 per week and £33,927,000 per year on wages.

Defender Ryan Shawcross and striker Peter Crouch were the club's highest earners that season, with the pair taking home £45,000 per week and £2,340,000 per year.

Shawcross enjoyed a lengthy association with the Potters after his move from Manchester United in August 2007, helping them to promotion to the Premier League during his first season at the club before becoming a mainstay at the heart of the defence in the top flight.

The 35-year-old departed for MLS side Inter Miami in February 2021, but he was forced to retire due to injury last January.

Crouch joined Stoke from Tottenham Hotspur for a then club record fee of £12 million in August 2011 and he scored 62 goals in 261 appearances for the club before making the switch to Burnley in January 2019.

The 2013-14 season was Hughes' first year in charge of the Potters and they recorded the first of their three ninth-placed finishes under the Welshman.