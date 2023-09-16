How does Stoke City's market value compare to Sunderland?

Highlights Stoke City had an underwhelming season last year and have struggled with inconsistency in the early weeks of the new campaign despite making several new signings.

Stoke City's market value is €50.53m, ranking them 14th out of the 24 Championship clubs, significantly lower than Leeds United, Southampton, and Leicester City.

Sunderland has a market value of €62.05m, placing them ninth in the Championship, and they have a policy of signing young players who can bring in future profits for the club.

Stoke City will be hoping for a much-improved season in the Championship this year.

The Potters experienced another underwhelming campaign last season as they finished 16th and they have failed to seriously challenge for a Premier League return since their relegation from the top flight in 2018.

Optimism was high at the club going into the season after 18 new additions this summer, but the inconsistency that plagued Stoke last term has once again been an issue in the early weeks of the new campaign.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

Geographically, there is no reason why the Potters should have a rivalry with Sunderland, but there is some bad blood between the two teams after Alex Neil surprisingly made the move from the Stadium of Light to the bet365 Stadium last August.

Neil came back to haunt his former club with a 5-1 win on Wearside in March, but the Black Cats had the last laugh as they went on to reach the play-offs, losing to Luton Town in the semi-finals.

As both sides aim to push for promotion in the year ahead, we looked at how the market values of the two clubs compare.

How does Stoke City's market value compare to Sunderland?

According to Transfermarkt, Stoke have a market value of €50.53m.

That places them 14th out of the 24 Championship clubs, with their squad being valued significantly less than Leeds United (€209.50m), Southampton (€234.80m) and Leicester City (€252.00m), who have the three highest market values in the division.

Last season's Player of the Year Ben Wilmot has the highest market value of any Potters player at €6.00m, followed by Wouter Burger (€4.50m), Sead Haksabanovic (€4.00m), Ki-Jana Hoever (€3.50m) and Tyrese Campbell, Wesley and Lewis Baker (all €3.00m).

In comparison, Sunderland have a market value of €62.05m, which places them ninth out of the 24 Championship clubs.

Jack Clarke, who was linked with a big money move to Burnley this summer, has the highest market value of any Black Cats player at €12.00m, followed by Anthony Patterson (€7.00m), Jobe Bellingham and Timothee Pembele (both €5.00m) and Dan Neil (€4.50m).

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

Sunderland have adopted a policy of signing talented young players in recent years and while Tony Mowbray will be hoping they can deliver for his side immediately, they will certainly bring in a sizeable profit for the club when they are sold in the future.

Neil emphatically stated that he has no regrets about leaving Sunderland for Stoke, but given the contrasting fortunes of the two clubs since his move to the bet365 Stadium, you do have to wonder whether the Scotsman may be questioning his decision.