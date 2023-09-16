How does Stoke City's market value compare to Sunderland?

Highlights

  • Stoke City had an underwhelming season last year and have struggled with inconsistency in the early weeks of the new campaign despite making several new signings.
  • Stoke City's market value is €50.53m, ranking them 14th out of the 24 Championship clubs, significantly lower than Leeds United, Southampton, and Leicester City.
  • Sunderland has a market value of €62.05m, placing them ninth in the Championship, and they have a policy of signing young players who can bring in future profits for the club.

Stoke City will be hoping for a much-improved season in the Championship this year.

The Potters experienced another underwhelming campaign last season as they finished 16th and they have failed to seriously challenge for a Premier League return since their relegation from the top flight in 2018.

Optimism was high at the club going into the season after 18 new additions this summer, but the inconsistency that plagued Stoke last term has once again been an issue in the early weeks of the new campaign.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings

Player Name

Signed From

Loan/Permanent

Wouter Burger

FC Basel

Permanent

Ryan Mmaee

Ferencvaros

Permanent

Joon-ho Bae

Daejeon Hana

Permanent

Ben Pearson

AFC Bournemouth

Permanent

Nikola Jojic

Mladost

Permanent

Andre Vidigal

Maritimo

Permanent

Daniel Johnson

Preston North End

Permanent

Enda Stevens

Sheffield United

Permanent

Michael Rose

Coventry City

Permanent

Wesley Moraes

Aston Villa

Permanent

Mehdi Leris

Sampdoria

Permanent

Lynden Gooch

Sunderland

Permanent

Junior Tchamadeu

Colchester United

Permanent

Sead Haksabanovic

Celtic

Loan

Ki-Jana Hoever

Wolves

Loan

Luke McNally

Burnley

Loan

Mark Travers

AFC Bournemouth

Loan

Chiquinho

Wolves

Loan

Geographically, there is no reason why the Potters should have a rivalry with Sunderland, but there is some bad blood between the two teams after Alex Neil surprisingly made the move from the Stadium of Light to the bet365 Stadium last August.

Neil came back to haunt his former club with a 5-1 win on Wearside in March, but the Black Cats had the last laugh as they went on to reach the play-offs, losing to Luton Town in the semi-finals.

As both sides aim to push for promotion in the year ahead, we looked at how the market values of the two clubs compare.

Alex Neil Stoke City

How does Stoke City's market value compare to Sunderland?

According to Transfermarkt, Stoke have a market value of €50.53m.

That places them 14th out of the 24 Championship clubs, with their squad being valued significantly less than Leeds United (€209.50m), Southampton (€234.80m) and Leicester City (€252.00m), who have the three highest market values in the division.

Last season's Player of the Year Ben Wilmot has the highest market value of any Potters player at €6.00m, followed by Wouter Burger (€4.50m), Sead Haksabanovic (€4.00m), Ki-Jana Hoever (€3.50m) and Tyrese Campbell, Wesley and Lewis Baker (all €3.00m).

In comparison, Sunderland have a market value of €62.05m, which places them ninth out of the 24 Championship clubs.

Jack Clarke, who was linked with a big money move to Burnley this summer, has the highest market value of any Black Cats player at €12.00m, followed by Anthony Patterson (€7.00m), Jobe Bellingham and Timothee Pembele (both €5.00m) and Dan Neil (€4.50m).

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings

Player Name

Signed From

Loan/Permanent

Nazariy Rusyn

Zorya Lugansk

Permanent

Jenson Seelt

PSV

Permanent

Jobe Bellingham

Birmingham City

Permanent

Eliezer Mayenda

FC Sochaux

Permanent

Luis Semedo

Benfica B

Permanent

Nectarios Triantis

Central Coast

Permanent

Bradley Dack

Blackburn Rovers

Permanent

Timothee Pembele

PSG

Permanent

Adil Aouchiche

FC Lorient

Permanent

Nathan Bishop

Man United

Permanent

Mason Bustow

Chelsea

Loan

Sunderland have adopted a policy of signing talented young players in recent years and while Tony Mowbray will be hoping they can deliver for his side immediately, they will certainly bring in a sizeable profit for the club when they are sold in the future.

Neil emphatically stated that he has no regrets about leaving Sunderland for Stoke, but given the contrasting fortunes of the two clubs since his move to the bet365 Stadium, you do have to wonder whether the Scotsman may be questioning his decision.