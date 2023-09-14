Highlights Southampton's first team squad has experienced significant changes since their relegation, with key players like James Ward-Prowse leaving permanently.

Despite the departures, Southampton still boasts the second most valuable squad in the Championship, valued at €234.8 million.

In comparison, Portsmouth's squad is worth significantly less at €9.73 million, with a market value gap of €225 million between the two rivals.

Southampton’s first team squad has seen a lot of upheaval since suffering relegation to the Championship.

The Saints were a mainstay of the Premier League for over a decade but dropped into the second division over the summer after finishing bottom of the table last season.

This saw numerous important first team players depart, including captain James Ward-Prowse among others.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

Russell Martin has now shaped the squad to his liking in an attempt to lead Southampton back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

How valuable are the Southampton and Portsmouth squads?

Meanwhile, their great rivals Portsmouth remained in League One after a disappointing campaign saw them fall just short of a play-off place.

Pompey earned an eighth place result, ending up seven points adrift of the top six.

Here we look at how the market value of the two squads compares following the recent transfer window activity, using figures from Transfermarkt…

Southampton have the second most valuable squad in the Championship despite losing stars such as Ward-Prowse, Roméo Lavia and Tino Livramento.

The overall value of the squad is now €234.8 million (£202.07 million), with only Leicester City’s squad considered to be worth more in the entire division at €252 million (£216.86 million).

The other recently relegated side, Leeds United, are third at a value of €209.5 million (£180.2 million), with a huge gap to fourth place Norwich City. The Canaries have a total market value of €70.03 million (£60.26 million) by comparison, leaving a huge gap between the top three and the rest.

But the Portsmouth squad value pales in comparison even to Norwich’s.

John Mousinho’s team is worth €9.73 million (£8.37 million), which puts them ninth in the League One market value table, with Derby County top at €18.3 million (£15.75 million).

Between Southampton and Portsmouth there's a market value gap of €225m.

What is the average value of Southampton and Portsmouth players?

Portsmouth have a total squad size of 27 players, meaning that the average player is worth £310,000.

The most valuable player in the Pompey team is Tino Anjorin at €1 million (£860,000), but the youngster is currently on loan from Chelsea.

Ryley Towler is also worth as much, with the 21-year-old joining the club from Bristol City earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the average Southampton player is worth considerably more than at their rivals Portsmouth.

The average player in Martin’s squad is worth £8.08 million, 26 times more than the average player at Fratton Park.

The most valuable Southampton star is Kyle Walker-Peters, who is worth €25 million (£21.5 million).

The full back was the subject of transfer speculation over the summer, but remained at St. Mary’s beyond the transfer deadline.

Walker-Peters could be a key player for the team this year as they chase promotion to the Premier League.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is also worth £21.5 million, but he has arrived on loan from Manchester City and is likely to return to the Etihad at the end of the campaign.