Over the course of the past decade, finances have shot through the roof in football, with the transfer market in particular throwing up the most extraordinary fees.

This is definitely the case across English football, as clubs such as Luton Town look to prove a point that its possible for any club to go from the bottom to the very top without spending ridiculous amounts from club coffers in the window and subsequent wage fees, having got themselves promoted in the play-off final against Coventry with both clubs having the second and fifth-lowest wage bills in the 2022/23 Sky Bet Championship.

Southampton are one club in this season's division that are expected to be fighting towards the top end due to the resources and financial muscle at their disposal as a result of parachute payments following relegation from the Premier League.

Across the summer transfer window, Russell Martin made seven additions to his new-look Saints squad with a spend of £21.55m, after making £181.84m from big player sales, such as James Ward-Prowse to West Ham, Tino Livramento to Newcastle and the £58m deal of Romeo Lavia to Chelsea.

Romeo Lavia

With that in mind, let's compare Southampton's current wage bill to that of ten years ago, when the club were enjoying a spell of unbroken years in the Premier League after promotion in 2011/12.

DISCLAIMER: All figures used are estimates as per Capology

What is Southampton FC's current wage bill?

According to Capology, Southampton possess the second-highest wage bill in the Sky Bet Championship, sandwiched in-between fellow relegated sides Leicester City and Leeds United.

They estimate that Russell Martin's squad's combined weekly wage amounts to a total of £657,000, which on average is £24,345 per player. Over the season this tallies up to £34.18m.

According to these figures, Saints' current highest earner is midfielder Joe Aribo. So far this season, the Nigerian has featured four times under his new boss whilst accumulating an estimated £70,000 per week.

Compare this to the current lowest wage bill in the Championship in the form of Plymouth Argyle, whose players have a combined weekly wage of £43,000 per week, on paper , Saints are streets ahead of these clubs in terms of finances, but just three weeks ago faced a fierce contest at Home Park where they narrowly came out 2-1 victors.

What was Southampton FC's wage bill a decade ago and how does it compare?

Ten seasons ago, Southampton found themselves finishing 8th in the Premier League under current Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, but there is a surprising contrast between their wage bill then and now.

Saints spent £39.6m across the season on transfers such as Dani Osvaldo and Victor Wanyama but had a significantly lower wage bill despite further quality in the squad such as England international Adam Lallana, Morgan Schneiderlin and Dejan Lovren.

Capology estimate that Southampton's weekly wage bill a decade ago totalled up to £535,392, a £121,608 difference, and this meant an average of £15,297 per player. This added up to £27,840,400 across the 2013/14 season's entirety.

The highest-paid player in that side was Gaston Ramirez, with an estimated salary of £62,000 per week.