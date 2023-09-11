Sheffield Wednesday plot a survival bid this term following 2022/23's dramatic play-off triumph.

The Owls returned to the second tier in high-flying style following a historic promotion, overcoming a four-goal deficit to beat Peterborough United at Hillsborough in the play-off semi-final second leg before a last-minute winner against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in the final at Wembley secured promotion to the Championship.

Back in the second tier after a two-year absence, new boss Xisco Muñoz is tasked with keeping the relegation zone at arm's length as Wednesday build their way back up the table.

Naturally, significant recruitment was required this summer to make such objectives a reality with the Yorkshire club utilising the foreign and loan markets to improve their squad:

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

While it will take time for the new signings to become settled and accustomed to the new system, the Hillsborough faithful will be hoping for an instant impact from their late arrivals with the club sitting 23rd with just one point after five games.

Defeats to Southampton, Hull City, Preston, and Cardiff City have left Wednesday feeling deflated in the opening exchanges of the season and will be hoping they get value for money from their new stars.

What does Sheffield Wednesday's wage bill look like this season?

Due to many of the new signings arriving late in the window, a number of the arrivals have not had their estimated salaries accounted for by Capology.

The experienced Barry Bannan, meanwhile, takes top spot, earning an estimated £24,038 per week for Wednesday as he heads into ninth season with the club. The former Aston Villa midfielder was key to Wednesday's promotion push, scoring seven times and assisting 12 in League One.

Last season's top scorer, Michael Smith, follows swiftly behind on a reported £17,500 per week - the former Rotherham United forward scored 17 times with six assists when leading the line for the Owls.

One of the longest-serving players in the squad, Liam Palmer, creeps into the top ten at seventh spot, coming in on an estimated £12,000 per week after playing almost 500 league games in the famous blue and white stripes.

How does this compare to Sheffield Wednesday's 2013/14 squad?

In what was Wednesday's second season back in the Championship after securing promotion from the third tier in 2012, the Owls looked to build on their 18th-place finish and continue to climb up the division.

To do so, winter signing Leon Best was brought in to help on the goalscoring front, coming in at a heavy estimated wage of £32,000 per week on loan from Blackburn Rovers. Into his third spell with the club, the former Newcastle forward scored four goals in 15 matches as Wednesday finished 16th in the table.

Following some distance behind in second place and the highest earner from the previous season, Chris Kirkland earned an estimated £12,000 per week. The former Wigan shot-stopper was the main man in between the sticks, playing 35 times in the Championship.

Young talent Michail Antonio, meanwhile, completed the top three after making his move to Hillsborough permanent in the summer of 2012. The Jamaican international earned a reported £8,500 per week, registering eight goal contributions before subsequent moves to Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.

While, like this season, not all wages were accounted for, the average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player was £3,602 in this campaign, a figure which has almost doubled in the present day to £6,659.