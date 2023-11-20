Highlights Both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United are struggling in their respective divisions, with the hope of avoiding embarrassment in terms of points at the end of the year.

Sheffield United has a significantly higher wage bill compared to Sheffield Wednesday, but their highest-paid player, Rhian Brewster, has yet to score a goal this season.

The highest earners at Sheffield Wednesday are Jeff Hendrick and Barry Bannan, with the team spending significantly less on their wages compared to their city rivals.

Both teams in the Steel City have a long and proud history, with both wanting a return to competing for trophies in the top division of English football.

However, to compete at the highest levels, money must be spent on top-class talent, so Football League World has looked at how the clubs are spending their money on wages in accordance with the estimates presented by Capology.

How are Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United getting on in 2023/24?

Both Sheffield sides are struggling in their respective divisions, with the Owls sitting at the foot of the Championship table while the Blades are in the relegation zone of the Premier League, with the two clubs only achieving one win apiece in their respective leagues heading out of November's international break. It looks likely that the two sets of fans will have to endure tough, long seasons with the expectation of many defeats along the way. The hope will be that both sides don’t embarrass themselves in terms of points come the end of the year, with the first goal for the Blades to surpass the total of 11 to not be the worst Premier League side ever, and leave this as Derby County.

Both teams have had their financial struggles this year, with many fans and pundits expecting both sides to drop a division at the end of the campaign. Sheffield Wednesday recently appointed Danny Röhl in October, as the side struggled to find any form under the previous tenure. This is a sad turn of events for both sides following their promotions the year before, where they displayed the incredible ability that they both had within their squads.

Sheffield United wage bill – (£28,756,000, annually)

As per Capology, United are currently spending around £553,000 weekly on their players' wages as they look to battle within the Premier League. This annual budget has accounted for the fact that 15 of the players are making over one million pounds annually, displaying their ambition for Premier League football, or it may be considered mismanagement of finances as their financial woes have been widely reported.

This mismanagement can be summed up by their highest-paid player. Rhian Brewster has currently got a wage of £35,000 a week, and the former Liverpool player has failed to register a goal in his first five games this season for the Blades.

Sheffield Wednesday wage bill – (£14,584,000, annually)

As per Capology, The Owls are spending just over half of what their city rivals are spending on annual wages, with the club currently forking out £280,462 a week on their playing staff.

The club, though, is spending the same amount of money as their Steel City rivals on their most valuable player, Jeff Hendrick, who earns £35,000 a week - albeit on loan from Newcastle United, who could be playing a percentage of that weekly wage.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/2

While Sheffield United are spending over a million pounds on a vast amount of their squad annually, Sheffield Wednesday are only spending that sort of money on two players, one being Hendrick and the other being their captain, Barry Bannan. The Scottish midfielder is currently earning a weekly wage of £24,038.

Sheffield Wednesday's highest earners, as per Capology Player Name Gross P/W (GBP) Jeff Hendrick £35,000 Barry Bannan £24,038 Michael Smith £17,500 Will Vaulks £15,962 Michael Ihiekwe £15,192

Written November 15, 2023 - appearances and league performance could alter.