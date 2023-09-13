The Steel City Derby will once again not be happening in the 2023-24 season with both Sheffield clubs in different divisions.

Sheffield Wednesday had been away from the Championship for two seasons, but they secured their return to the second tier earlier in 2023 when winning the League One play-off final.

But their bitter enemies Sheffield United were also celebrating their own success with a promotion to the Premier League, meaning that unless they draw each other in the FA Cup, their distance from one another will continue, having not faced off since March 2019.

Both clubs are in different divisions again, but how do their squads stack up in terms of valuations?

How does Sheffield Wednesday's market value compare to Sheffield United?

According to Transfermarkt's valuations, Sheffield Wednesday's squad is worth an estimated €19.65 million (£16.89 million) altogether, with a lot of the club's new additions over the summer making up that value.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

In terms of current market value, Wednesday are in the bottom three in terms of Championship clubs, with only Rotherham United and Plymouth Argyle ranking below them.

Wednesday players have an average market value of €702,000 (£603,000), and unsurprisingly they are trumped by their bitter rivals who now ply their trade in the Premier League.

Sheffield United's squad value, per Transfermarkt once again, is €135.68 million (£116.62 million), which has been bolstered by several exciting summer signings such as Gustavo Hamer and Cameron Archer.

Showing what they're up against though, the Blades rank second lowest in the top flight of English football, with only Luton Town behidn them.

Who is Sheffield Wednesday's most valuable player?

The Owls' most valuable player according to Transfermarkt comes in the form of a newly-signed loanee.

John Buckley has had some exciting moments for Blackburn Rovers, but having not figured regularly as a starting player under Jon Dahl Tomasson in the last 12 months, he has been allowed to get regular game-time in 2023-24 at Hillsborough.

His market value of €3 million (£2.58 million) represents a player that could still improve and consistent minutes under Munoz could be what he needs to fulfil his potential.

In second place comes another summer recruit in Di'Shon Bernard, who has left Man United behind to further his career in South Yorkshire.

Jamaica international Bernard has had several loan stints away from Old Trafford but is now a permanent Owl, and with a value of €2.5 million (£2.15 million) there is faith that he can become a consistent Championship starter.

Other players ranked in seven figures in euros are Juan Delgado, Will Vaulks and Jeff Hendrick, with Josh Windass surprisingly not making the cut.

Sheffield United meanwhile have several individuals ranked in the eight figures according to Transfermarkt, with Bosnian centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic topping the list at €20 million (£17.2 million).

Three new signings in Luke Thomas, Cameron Archer and James McAtee are all valued at the €12 million (£10.3 million) mark, whilst Auston Trusty, another new recruit from Arsenal, is thought to be worth around €10 million (£8.6 million).