How does Sheffield Wednesday’s fixture run-in compare to Plymouth Argyle?

The race for promotion in League One has been incredible all season-long.

The consistency that the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town have been able to produce has been staggering and made for an incredibly entertaining season so far.

Ipswich did have a blip recently which has left them with a gap to make up on the current top two, who are currently very close to one another.

Indeed, Sheffield Wednesday currently sit top of the division on 74 points, whilst Plymouth are second on 71.

With the two sides so close, and the season soon coming to an end, we thought we’d take a look at each side’s respective run ins and then compare how they look compared to each other.

Sheffield Wednesday’s fixture run-in compared to Plymouth

First and foremost, from the get go, Sheffield Wednesday have a big advantage over Plymouth when it comes to their remaining fixtures.

Having only played 33 league matches this season, the Owls have a game in hand over the Pilgrims, who have played a match more with 34.

A win in that game in hand for Wednesday could see their lead at the top of the table extended to six points.

However, they do have a slight disadvantage when it comes to games being played at home, with Plymouth having six matches left in front of their own fans, and Sheffield Wednesday only having five.

In terms of opposition, Sheffield Wednesday have to play six of the current top half before they end their campaign, and, interestingly, three of these come in their next three matches.

Quiz: Are these 20 Sheffield Wednesday facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Darren Moore is the current manager? True False

If, then, Darren Moore’s side are still sitting pretty after their games against Portsmouth, Bolton and Barnsley up next, it may be that they cruise to promotion and possibly the title in the third tier.

They do have a tricky run in, though, where they face the other three top half sides in their last three.

Plymouth, too, still have five of the current top half to play, with games against Derby and Barnsley in their next two, and later matches against Lincoln, Exeter and Shrewsbury, which come consecutively in April.

In terms of final match of the season, Plymouth travel away from home to face Port Vale, who in theory will have nothing to play for given they are in midtable.

Sheffield Wednesday meanwhile take on Derby County at Hillsborough on the final day in what could be a huge game for both sides. Darren Moore’s side will surely hope to have promotion wrapped up ahead of this match.

All in all then, both sides have rather similar run ins in fairness. They both have to play a lot of the same sides from the top half, and whilst Sheffield Wednesday have a game in hand advantage, perhaps Plymouth’s ‘easier’ final day fixture could come in handy.

The rest of the season sure looks exciting.