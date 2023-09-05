The city of Sheffield witnessed major footballing success last season.

Sheffield United managed to secure promotion to the Premier League at the second time of asking, with Iliman Ndiaye and manager Paul Heckingbottom playing a huge part in the Blades' promotion.

Making a strong start to the 2022/23 campaign, that allowed them to fend off the likes of Luton Town and Middlesbrough and clinch an automatic promotion spot behind Burnley.

Sheffield Wednesday's journey to promotion from League One was slightly more complicated.

Like the Blades, they achieved promotion at the second time of asking, but they failed to win a top-two spot at the end of 2022/23 despite recording a remarkable 96 points.

At the end of 2021/22, that would have won them the league title but they had to settle for third place.

And it looked as though they were going to spend another campaign in the third tier when Peterborough United managed to secure a 4-0 win against them in the first leg.

Remarkably, they managed to level the tie on aggregate after 90 minutes in the second leg at 4-4, with the tie eventually finishing up at 5-5 after extra time.

The Owls came out on top on penalties against Darren Ferguson's men during what was a memorable night at Hillsborough - and they then managed to secure a victory in the play-off final against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley via Josh Windass' last-minute header.

The final looked destined to go to penalties - but Windass' winner prevented the Owls from needing to go through extra stress.

Should Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday's ticket prices be similar?

The two sides should arguably have different pricing strategies.

With the Owls struggling on this pitch at this stage, owner Dejphon Chansiri needs to ensure that Hillsborough is an intimidating place to come and a penetration pricing strategy (setting prices low to attract more sales) could help to ensure their games get the highest possible numbers through the turnstiles.

Hillsborough is a big stadium for a Championship club and even though they have managed to secure promotion, prices shouldn't be too high.

The Blades, meanwhile, were reportedly in a delicate financial situation last season and this is why it's no shock that the likes of Sander Berge and Ndiaye were sold.

However, owner Prince Abdullah did put his hand in his pocket to recruit Cameron Archer, Gustavo Hamer and others and this is why setting prices reasonably high, especially for Premier League football, would be understandable.

The supporters shouldn't be charged too much money because the cost of living crisis is still an issue for many people - but their ticket prices should probably be higher than Wednesday's.

How do Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday's cheapest ticket prices compare?

The cheapest possible ticket price for an adult home supporter (excluding concessions) at Hillsborough is £27 - and that's for category G games.

The only time you will be able to pay under £30 for an adult ticket is during a category G game. You would also have to be sat in the Kop - because you would be charged more to sit in the other stands.

Ticket prices for home fans under the age of 17 are a lot more reasonable - but if you're an adult - you face having to part ways with quite a lot of cash if you want to see the Owls at Hillsborough.

An Owls Membership allows people to get discounts but even with these reductions in mind, they would probably still pay quite a bit.

In terms of the Blades, they also have different categories for different games.

Their home game against Newcastle United is in category A* - and home fans may have to pay as much as £46 to see that game. The lowest price for a home supporter for the Newcastle clash is £41.

For category B games, the lowest category, adult home supporters will pay a minimum of £30.

These are eye-watering prices for both teams regardless of which division they are in. But the Blades are probably entitled to charge more than their arch-rivals at this point.