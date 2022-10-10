How does Sheffield Wednesday’s average attendance this season compare to Premier League clubs?

With a traditional stadium and a large fanbase, it could be argued that Sheffield Wednesday are in a league – or potentially two – below what their support really deserves.

The Owls have struggled in recent years, with a number of mid-table finishes following a play-off campaign in 2017, and it culminated in relegation to the third tier in the 2020-21 season.

Darren Moore was unable to get Wednesday back to the Championship last season as they faltered in the play-off semi-finals to Sunderland, but he is having another crack at it and things so far are going well.

One advantage that the South Yorkshire outfit have, especially in home matches, is the large and loud crowds that gather at Hillsborough.

Last season, they averaged 22,938 in league home matches, according to Football Web Pages, but there is already an increase in the early stages of the current campaign, as the stats show that they are averaging 24,326.

That is the third-highest in League One, with only Derby County and Ipswich Town bettering that figure, such is the size of some of the clubs in England’s third tier.

And when it comes to comparing the Owls to clubs in the Premier League, which is where they were once upon a time in the 1990’s, they are able to better three clubs when it comes to average attendances.

Bournemouth of course are bottom of the pile with 10,187, with Brentford coming in 19th position with an average of 17,075 in their relatively new Brentford Community Stadium.

The final club that Wednesday have bettered so far are Fulham, who in their return to the top flight are averaging 22,286.

And it’s a very close battle between Wednesday and Crystal Palace, with the Eagles averaging just 20 fans more so far this season in league action.

If they were in the Championship, then Sheffield Wednesday would be sitting in fifth position in the average attendances, with only Sunderland, bitter rivals Sheffield United. Norwich City and Middlesbrough being able to better their numbers.

It perhaps shows how big Wednesday are, along with Derby and Ipswich, to be attracting those kinds of crowds at the level they are, with all three gunning for promotion back to the second tier at the end of the 2022-23 season.