How does Sheffield United’s average attendance compare to Sheffield Wednesday so far?

It is probably fair to say that this has been a rather successful season of football for those based in the city of Sheffield.

In the Championship, Sheffield United have been mounting a strong push for promotion back to the Premier League.

The Blades currently sit second in the Championship table, three points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough, with a game in hand away at Sunderland tonigh.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday are arguably in an even stronger position, when it comes to where they stand in the League One table.

Darren Moore’s side are top of the third-tier standings, five points clear of the play-off spots, and have two games in hand on the chasing pack.

As a result, the Owls too, look to be in a very strong position to secure promotion in the final few months of the regular season.

Depending on how things play out for both in the next few months, that could potentially still see them reunited in the Championship next season, setting up another edition of one of English football’s most hotly contested derbies.

Indeed, so great is that rivalry between the two sides, that you imagine both even this season will be keen to get one over the other, by showing they have the biggest fanbase, by recording the highest attendances this season.

But just which of the two clubs from the Steel City actually holds the advantage in that regard as things stand?

Here, we’ve taken a look at the home attendances in league matches of both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday so far this season, according to Transfermarkt, in order to find out.

In terms of overall attendances, it is Sheffield United who have the edge, with a total of 459,731 spectators attending games hosted at Bramall Lane so far this season.

That compares with an overall tally 442,082 spectators, who have gone through the gates at Hillsborough to watch Sheffield Wednesday during the current campaign.

Indeed, it is also the Blades who hold the lead when it comes to average attendances this season, with around 28,733 people attending each match at Bramall Lane during the current campaign.

By contrast, there is an average of 24,560 people attending Sheffield Wednesday matches at Hillsborough over the course of the campaign.

As a result, it is Sheffield United who are coming out on top with regards to attendances at the minute, but that could of course change in the future, particularly depending on what happens in these two promotion races over the next couple of months.