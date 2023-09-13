Highlights
Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday are very close geographically, but are they in the market values of their teams?
The two South Yorkshire clubs have had a fair number of overlapping seasons in the last five years. Over that half-decade period, Rotherham and Wednesday have been in the same league in three separate seasons.
But despite them being in and around a similar league standing for a while, they've both been on slightly different paths. Rotherham have been the yo-yo team of the Championship and League One - last season was the first time they had not been promoted from League One or relegated from the Championship since the 2015-16 season.
Wednesday, on the other hand, had been one of the various sleeping giants in the English third tier. Since their relegation to League One in the 2020-21 season, anything but promotion was a failure. Well, they achieved their goal last season by beating fellow Yorkshire side Barnsley in the play-off final, at Wembley.
Now both teams are back in the Championship, and the similarities continue. Both have had tough starts to the season, with the Owls sitting on one point from five games and Rotherham on four points.
But are the clubs so similar when it comes to the value of their squads?
What is the value of Rotherham United's squad?
Having floated between the second and third tiers of English football for a while, the expectation would be that the Millers would have a squad value that is at the bottom end of the Championship.
The assertion would be correct, as the value of their team is €16.8 million (£14.5 million), according to Transfermarkt.com.
This puts them comfortably ahead of some of the bigger teams in League One, like Bolton Wanderers, but below some of the lower end teams in their own league, such as Huddersfield Town.
Rotherham United - 2023/24 Signings
Player Name
Signed From
|
Loan/Permanent
Sam Nombe
Exeter City
|
Permanent
Andre Green
Slo. Bratislava
|
Permanent
Cafu
Nottingham Forest
|
Permanent
Grant Hall
Middlesbrough
|
Permanent
Dillon Phillips
Cardiff City
|
Permanent
Christ Tiehi
Slovan Liberec
|
Permanent
Fred Onyedinma
Luton Town
|
Loan
Arvin Appiah
UD Almeria
|
Loan
Sebastian Revan
Aston Villa
|
Loan
Dexter Lembikisa
Wolves
|
Loan
What is the value of Sheffield Wednesday's squad?
The Owls haven't completely overhauled their squad for their first season back in the Championship; the team is, largely, the same. So this proves just how much they were putting into trying to get back to this level.
Transfermarkt.com puts Wednesday's squad value at €19.65 million (£17 million).
To have a more valuable team than a club like Rotherham, who have been in the Championship for the past two years, is a sign of their quality.
To go back to the Bolton example, their value is at just under €10 million (£8.5 million). That's close to half as much as the Wednesday squad. For the money they were spending, it shouldn't have taken them more than a year to get back up.
Who is Rotherham's most valuable player?
Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson is the club's most valuable player. The 24-year-old is listed as being worth €3 million (£2.6 million).
Who is Sheffield Wednesday's most valuable player?
The most valuable player who is on the Owls books permanently, is former Manchester United under-21 Di'Shon Bernard. His worth is placed at €2.5 million (£2.15 million).
But the most valuable footballer at the club is loanee John Buckley. The midfielder is valued at €3 million.
Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings
Player Name
Signed From
|
Loan/Permanent
Djeidi Gassama
PSG
|
Permanent
Pol Valentin
Sporting Gijon
|
Permanent
Di'Shon Bernard
Man United
|
Permanent
Juan Delgado
Pacos Ferreira
|
Permanent
Anthony Musaba
Monaco
|
Permanent
Reece James
Blackpool
|
Permanent
Bambo Diaby
Preston North End
|
Permanent
John Buckley
Blackburn Rovers
|
Loan
Jeff Hendrick
Newcastle United
|
Loan
Ashley Fletcher
Watford
|
Loan
Momo Diaby
Portimonense
|
Loan
Devis Vasquez
AC Milan
|
Loan