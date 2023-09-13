Highlights Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday have had overlapping seasons in the same league, but their paths have been slightly different.

Rotherham's squad is valued at €16.8 million, lower than some teams in their own league but higher than League One teams like Bolton Wanderers.

Sheffield Wednesday's squad is valued at €19.65 million, higher than Rotherham's squad and indicating their quality.

Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday are very close geographically, but are they in the market values of their teams?

The two South Yorkshire clubs have had a fair number of overlapping seasons in the last five years. Over that half-decade period, Rotherham and Wednesday have been in the same league in three separate seasons.

But despite them being in and around a similar league standing for a while, they've both been on slightly different paths. Rotherham have been the yo-yo team of the Championship and League One - last season was the first time they had not been promoted from League One or relegated from the Championship since the 2015-16 season.

Wednesday, on the other hand, had been one of the various sleeping giants in the English third tier. Since their relegation to League One in the 2020-21 season, anything but promotion was a failure. Well, they achieved their goal last season by beating fellow Yorkshire side Barnsley in the play-off final, at Wembley.

Now both teams are back in the Championship, and the similarities continue. Both have had tough starts to the season, with the Owls sitting on one point from five games and Rotherham on four points.

But are the clubs so similar when it comes to the value of their squads?

What is the value of Rotherham United's squad?

Having floated between the second and third tiers of English football for a while, the expectation would be that the Millers would have a squad value that is at the bottom end of the Championship.

The assertion would be correct, as the value of their team is €16.8 million (£14.5 million), according to Transfermarkt.com.

This puts them comfortably ahead of some of the bigger teams in League One, like Bolton Wanderers, but below some of the lower end teams in their own league, such as Huddersfield Town.

Rotherham United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Sam Nombe Exeter City Permanent Andre Green Slo. Bratislava Permanent Cafu Nottingham Forest Permanent Grant Hall Middlesbrough Permanent Dillon Phillips Cardiff City Permanent Christ Tiehi Slovan Liberec Permanent Fred Onyedinma Luton Town Loan Arvin Appiah UD Almeria Loan Sebastian Revan Aston Villa Loan Dexter Lembikisa Wolves Loan

What is the value of Sheffield Wednesday's squad?

The Owls haven't completely overhauled their squad for their first season back in the Championship; the team is, largely, the same. So this proves just how much they were putting into trying to get back to this level.

Transfermarkt.com puts Wednesday's squad value at €19.65 million (£17 million).

To have a more valuable team than a club like Rotherham, who have been in the Championship for the past two years, is a sign of their quality.

To go back to the Bolton example, their value is at just under €10 million (£8.5 million). That's close to half as much as the Wednesday squad. For the money they were spending, it shouldn't have taken them more than a year to get back up.

Who is Rotherham's most valuable player?

Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson is the club's most valuable player. The 24-year-old is listed as being worth €3 million (£2.6 million).

Who is Sheffield Wednesday's most valuable player?

The most valuable player who is on the Owls books permanently, is former Manchester United under-21 Di'Shon Bernard. His worth is placed at €2.5 million (£2.15 million).

But the most valuable footballer at the club is loanee John Buckley. The midfielder is valued at €3 million.