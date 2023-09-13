At the start of last season, you would have said Queens Park Rangers and Millwall would both be aiming for promotion.

Both had just missed out on the play-offs at the end of the 2021/22 season and the R's would have been particularly disappointed to not finish in the top six considering they spent a decent chunk of that term in the promotion mix.

But QPR endured a pretty torrid 2022/23 campaign, with Mick Beale leaving for Rangers before both Neil Critchley and Gareth Ainsworth struggled to get a tune out of the players, and the latter just about managing to guide his team away from danger with impressive away victories at Burnley and Stoke City.

The Lions, meanwhile, should have finished in the play-offs but a 4-3 defeat against Blackburn Rovers on the final day ruined their chances and they will be hungry to fight for a top-six spot again.

For the R's, it's probably just about survival this season because they came uncomfortably close to dropping down to League One at the end of last term.

Considering their differing aims, you would perhaps expect the Lions's squad to have a higher market value. But is that the case? We take a look below.

What is QPR's squad market value?

QPR are worth €36.83m in total, according to Transfermarkt, and Ilias Chair makes up more than 25% of that with the Moroccan worth €10m.

The second most valuable player at Loftus Road is worth less than half of that, in Jimmy Dunne at €4m.

Sam Field (€3.5m), Lyndon Dykes (€3m), and Chris Willock (€2.8m) are also high up on this list, which doesn't come as a surprise considering all three attracted interest from elsewhere during the summer window.

Kenneth Paal is worth the same as Dykes and both will be hoping to start regularly under Ainsworth this term.

Perhaps surprisingly, only three others on this list are worth seven figures and they are Jake Clarke-Salter, Steve Cook, and Andre Dozzell.

Sinclair Armstrong is worth a respectable €900,000 though and you would think that valuation will start to rise as he continues to get more domestic and international experience under his belt.

He needs to score regularly if he wants to maximise his valuation, although increasing his value may not be one of his biggest priorities at this point. Scoring goals will be a priority though.

What is Millwall's squad market value?

The Lions, meanwhile, are worth €42.4m and although this isn't a surprise considering the Lions are probably a better team with more squad depth at this point, it's not a shock that the two sides have a reasonably similar valuation because the R's do have some valuable players including Chair.

Gary Rowett's side have quite a few more players than QPR that are worth €1m or more and that has allowed them to have a higher market value than their London counterparts.

Billy Mitchell is the highest-valued player at €4.5m and that may come as a surprise to some considering how much of an asset Zian Flemming was at The Den last term.

Not only was the Dutchman a regular goalscorer for Rowett's men, but he's still young and has plenty of potential.

He does come second in this list though at €4.2m and it wouldn't be a surprise to see that valuation rise considerably in the coming years.

Their loanees, Allan Campbell, Ryan Longman, and Brooke Norton-Cuffy, are worth €7.5m combined and that's another reason why the Lions' squad value is higher at this point.