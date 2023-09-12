Preston North End and Blackpool's rivalry resumed in the 2021-22 season when the Seasiders were promoted back to the Championship under Neil Critchley, but their time being in the same division together didn't last too long.
Until 2021, the Tangerines and PNE hadn't squared off since 2010 when they were both in the second tier, with the former having a brief stint in the Premier League during their time apart.
And when it came to facing each other again, both sides were strong at their respective home stadiums in their four meetings, with Blackpool winning twice at Bloomfield Road with 2-0 and 4-2 scorelines, whilst North End got their revenge in April in both seasons with 1-0 and 3-0 successes at Deepdale.
Blackpool now find themselves a division behind the Lilywhites and are struggling for consistency at the start of the League One campaign, whilst North End sit top of the Championship after five matches - but how do the values of both squads stack up next to each other?
How does Preston North End's market value compare to Blackpool?
According to Transfermarkt's estimates, Preston North End's market value in terms of what their entire squad is worth - including loan players - is a whopping €45.55 million (£39.16 million), with new additions such as Milutin Osmajic and Duane Holmes adding to their numbers.
Preston North End - 2023/24 Signings
Player Name
Signed From
|
Loan/Permanent
Milutin Osmajic
Cadiz CF
|
Permanent
Mads Frokjaer-Jensen
Odense BK
|
Permanent
Jack Whatmough
Wigan Athletic
|
Permanent
Duane Holmes
Huddersfield Town
|
Permanent
Will Keane
Wigan Athletic
|
Permanent
Layton Stewart
Liverpool
|
Permanent
Calvin Ramsay
Liverpool
|
Loan
Liam Millar
FC Basel
|
Loan
They only rank 16th in the entire Championship however, but they are a fair way ahead of Rotherham United at the bottom of the pack with a value of €16.8 million (£14.4 million) - they are some way behind Leicester City though, who top the value table with €252 million (£216.7 million) worth of players at their disposal.
Compare North End's value to their bitter enemies Blackpool though and they have almost three times as valuable a squad as the Tangerines.
Blackpool's squad value comes in at €15.9 million (£13.7 million) - good enough to be third in the League One standings but still a way behind their most disliked rivals, but new recruits such as Matthew Pennington and Kyle Joseph have at least managed to add some value.
Blackpool - 2023/24 Signings
Player Name
Signed From
|
Loan/Permanent
Matthew Pennington
Shrewsbury Town
|
Permanent
Tashan Oakley-Boothe
Stoke City
|
Permanent
Albie Morgan
Charlton Athletic
|
Permanent
Kylian Kouassi
Sutton United
|
Permanent
Mackenzie Chapman
Bolton Wanderers
|
Permanent
Kyle Jospeh
Swansea City
|
Permanent
Oliver Norburn
Peterborough United
|
Permanent
Richard O'Donnell
Rochdale
|
Permanent
Karamoko Dembele
Stade Brestois
|
Loan
Jensen Weir
Brighton
|
Loan
Jordan Rhodes
Huddersfield Town
|
Loan
Who are Preston North End and Blackpool's most valuable players?
With a market value of €6 million (£5.2 million), goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is deemed to be the most valuable player at Preston North End.
Arriving from Newcastle United last summer, Woodman played in all 46 league matches for the Lilywhites last season, keeping 17 Championship clean sheets in the process and he was one of the top players in his position in 2022-23.
Liverpool loanee Calvin Ramsay is second to Woodman at £4.3 million, although that could be based on potential considering he hasn't played yet for PNE because of injury, whilst Emil Riis and Jorday Storey follow behind on £3.4 million and £3.3 million respectively.
Blackpool meanwhile have three players all valued at €1.5 million (£1.3 million) by Transfermarkt - and they're all defenders.
Towering centre-back Marvin Ekpiteta is one of those, having joined the Fylde coast club in 2020 from Leyton Orient.
The 28-year-old featured regularly in their promotion-winning season from League One in 2021, as well as in the Championship for the following two years and looked set to be central to Critchley's plans for 2023-24, but was dropped for the match against Wigan before the international break.
Both Dominic Thompson and Andy Lyons hold the same market value as well, with the latter coming in from Shamrock Rovers in Ireland earlier this year and is an exciting attacking wing-back.