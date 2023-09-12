Preston North End and Blackpool's rivalry resumed in the 2021-22 season when the Seasiders were promoted back to the Championship under Neil Critchley, but their time being in the same division together didn't last too long.

Until 2021, the Tangerines and PNE hadn't squared off since 2010 when they were both in the second tier, with the former having a brief stint in the Premier League during their time apart.

And when it came to facing each other again, both sides were strong at their respective home stadiums in their four meetings, with Blackpool winning twice at Bloomfield Road with 2-0 and 4-2 scorelines, whilst North End got their revenge in April in both seasons with 1-0 and 3-0 successes at Deepdale.

Blackpool now find themselves a division behind the Lilywhites and are struggling for consistency at the start of the League One campaign, whilst North End sit top of the Championship after five matches - but how do the values of both squads stack up next to each other?

How does Preston North End's market value compare to Blackpool?

According to Transfermarkt's estimates, Preston North End's market value in terms of what their entire squad is worth - including loan players - is a whopping €45.55 million (£39.16 million), with new additions such as Milutin Osmajic and Duane Holmes adding to their numbers.

Preston North End - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Milutin Osmajic Cadiz CF Permanent Mads Frokjaer-Jensen Odense BK Permanent Jack Whatmough Wigan Athletic Permanent Duane Holmes Huddersfield Town Permanent Will Keane Wigan Athletic Permanent Layton Stewart Liverpool Permanent Calvin Ramsay Liverpool Loan Liam Millar FC Basel Loan

They only rank 16th in the entire Championship however, but they are a fair way ahead of Rotherham United at the bottom of the pack with a value of €16.8 million (£14.4 million) - they are some way behind Leicester City though, who top the value table with €252 million (£216.7 million) worth of players at their disposal.

Compare North End's value to their bitter enemies Blackpool though and they have almost three times as valuable a squad as the Tangerines.

Blackpool's squad value comes in at €15.9 million (£13.7 million) - good enough to be third in the League One standings but still a way behind their most disliked rivals, but new recruits such as Matthew Pennington and Kyle Joseph have at least managed to add some value.

Blackpool - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Matthew Pennington Shrewsbury Town Permanent Tashan Oakley-Boothe Stoke City Permanent Albie Morgan Charlton Athletic Permanent Kylian Kouassi Sutton United Permanent Mackenzie Chapman Bolton Wanderers Permanent Kyle Jospeh Swansea City Permanent Oliver Norburn Peterborough United Permanent Richard O'Donnell Rochdale Permanent Karamoko Dembele Stade Brestois Loan Jensen Weir Brighton Loan Jordan Rhodes Huddersfield Town Loan

Who are Preston North End and Blackpool's most valuable players?

With a market value of €6 million (£5.2 million), goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is deemed to be the most valuable player at Preston North End.

Arriving from Newcastle United last summer, Woodman played in all 46 league matches for the Lilywhites last season, keeping 17 Championship clean sheets in the process and he was one of the top players in his position in 2022-23.

Liverpool loanee Calvin Ramsay is second to Woodman at £4.3 million, although that could be based on potential considering he hasn't played yet for PNE because of injury, whilst Emil Riis and Jorday Storey follow behind on £3.4 million and £3.3 million respectively.

Blackpool meanwhile have three players all valued at €1.5 million (£1.3 million) by Transfermarkt - and they're all defenders.

Towering centre-back Marvin Ekpiteta is one of those, having joined the Fylde coast club in 2020 from Leyton Orient.

The 28-year-old featured regularly in their promotion-winning season from League One in 2021, as well as in the Championship for the following two years and looked set to be central to Critchley's plans for 2023-24, but was dropped for the match against Wigan before the international break.

Both Dominic Thompson and Andy Lyons hold the same market value as well, with the latter coming in from Shamrock Rovers in Ireland earlier this year and is an exciting attacking wing-back.